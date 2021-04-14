CLEMSON, S.C., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Development Company has opened a leasing office for "Bixby on College" a 383-bed student apartment community located less than a half mile from Clemson University at 405 College Avenue and just a few blocks from downtown Clemson, SC. The project is currently under construction.
Bixby on College is scheduled to open for student occupancy in August 2022. A leasing office is now open at 384 College Avenue.
Community amenities include a clubhouse with pool table and gaming area which opens to a courtyard featuring a heated pool with infinity edge, fire pit, hammock lounge, outdoor kitchen, and grilling areas; a fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment; study rooms; and, a computer lab. Bixby will be pet-friendly and have plenty of car and bicycle parking.
2-bedroom, 3-bedroom, and 4-bedroom apartments are fully furnished with modern furniture and finishes, and include in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, private bathrooms, optional balconies, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, high-speed internet and a flat screen TV.
Leasing is by the bed, and Bixby on College will be professionally managed, with a diverse offering of activities to promote and a strong sense of community among students.
"We are thrilled to bring this exciting new student community to the students at Clemson University," noted Gilbane Development Company senior vice president Russell Broderick. "The outstanding location combined with unrivaled amenities and unit design will provide Clemson students with a truly superior community in which to live, learn, and thrive."
There will be approximately 11,800 square feet of commercial space located on the first floor of the building fronting College Avenue and Keowee Trail. Gilbane is currently in discussions with a variety of exciting potential restaurant and retail tenants. Please contact Tommy Molin and Brian Scurlock at CBRE for available commercial opportunities by calling 864-242-6169.
To explore all that Bixby has to offer and be alerted to the start of leasing, please join our VIP interest list at http://www.bixbyclemson.com.
About Gilbane Development Company
Gilbane Development Company is the project development, financing and ownership arm of Gilbane, Inc., a private holding company in its fifth and sixth generation of family ownership and management. Gilbane Development Company provides a full slate of real estate development, project management, and asset management services. Completed projects include over 16,000 beds of student housing, academic facilities, multifamily, affordable housing, residential communities, mixed-use, corporate headquarters, K-12 schools, healthcare facilities, operational | data | distribution centers, R&D | manufacturing facilities, and many types of facilities delivered through public-private partnerships. To learn more, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com/development or call 1-800-GILBANE.
