- Gilead to Acquire Hepcludex(TM), a First-in-Class Entry Inhibitor, for Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV), Adding Immediate Revenue After Closing of Transaction - - Hepcludex Was Conditionally Approved in Europe in July 2020 Based on Phase 2 Data and Submission for Accelerated Approval in United States is Anticipated in Second Half of 2021 - - Acquisition Builds on Gilead's Strength as a Global Leader in Virology and Liver Diseases with Addition of First Marketed Product for Treatment of HDV -