DALLAS, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimborn USA, a subsidiary of H. von H Gimborn GmbH headquartered in Germany, built up the US team. Gimborn is launching functional pet treats this summer.
Timothy McMahon joined as Vice President of Sales, North America; Christine Kirby joined as Marketing Director, North America; and Anette Mardiroussian joined as Regional Sales Manager, US & Canada.
Timothy brings over 15 years of experience in the pet industry and over 20 years sales experience. In his new role, Tim will fuel growth and distribution buildup of the Gimborn brands and further develop the sales strategy.
Christine comes with over 10 years of experience in the Food & Beverage industry. In her role, she is responsible for strategically building brand equity and awareness for the North American consumer and industry partners.
Anette brings over 15 years of experience in the pet industry. Anette will focus on utilizing her extensive pet industry sales and leadership experience to fuel growth for the company with retail and distribution partners. She will be based in Los Angeles, CA., and report to Timothy McMahon, V.P. of Sales for North America.
"We are all so excited about our journey with Gimborn," said Christine Kirby, Marketing Director, North America. "This is a once in a lifetime career opportunity to build a whole new brand backed by a 160 year old parent company that was born out science and innovation and rooted in expertise – so you know the pet treat product quality is extraordinary! We are leading with heart."