EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agent Image welcomes Ginette Wright, their new vice president of marketing.
Based in Los Angeles, Wright will elevate Agent Image's visibility by leading brand marketing strategy and activation.
Wright brings a successful performance record as a real estate marketing professional with over 20 years of experience. Prior to joining Agent Image, Wright served as the national vice president of luxury marketing and vice president of marketing at NRT, LLC. In both capacities, she directed the national marketing strategy for Coldwell Banker's luxury marketing program and ultra-luxury segment. To raise the brand's profile and keep its positioning current and relevant in a shifting marketplace, she led multiple high-impact rebranding campaigns, the creation of a widely-covered luxury real estate report, and the development of a national creative services platform.
"Ginette is exactly the person we've been looking for," says Brian Shorr, Agent Image's vice president of business development. "At Agent Image, we're all about growth, and getting Ginette to join our team is a step in the right direction. Her proven track record and expertise in real estate marketing will help Agent Image innovate and solidify its position as the number one real estate website design company, not just in the United States, but globally as well."
"It's all perfect timing," says Jon Krabbe, co-founder and managing partner. "Agent Image is currently in an exciting phase. We're branching out to offer more services like Agent Image Access, our digital listing presentation and open house tool. With Ginette on board, I have no doubt that Agent Image will be able spread our message and help more real estate professionals reach their targets."
Wright previously served as the director of marketing at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Greater Los Angeles. In this position, Wright spearheaded the growth of marketing services to support a major increase in company's agent listings and sales revenue, worked to ensure high standards of regional brand compliance, and led creative and content direction of View, a weekly real estate magazine widely considered a must-read and marketplace leader.
Wright is also a partner at Cardiff Martech, a marketing consultancy that specializes in real estate marketing, property technology, and operations.
ABOUT AGENT IMAGE
Agent Image is the leading provider of real estate website design and online marketing solutions in North America. A wholly owned subsidiary of The Design People, Inc., Agent Image has created tens of thousands of real estate websites for top-producing Realtors, agents, and brokerages since 1999.
Media Contact
Eve Soto, Agent Image, +1 (877) 317-4111 Ext: 436, eve@agentimage.com
SOURCE Agent Image