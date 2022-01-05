(PRNewsfoto/Ginkgo Bioworks)

(PRNewsfoto/Ginkgo Bioworks)

 By Ginkgo Bioworks

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced today that Co-Founder and CEO Jason Kelly is scheduled to participate in a presentation at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Further details, a webcast link, and a replay of the presentation will be posted on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization, and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com.

Ginkgo Bioworks Contacts:

INVESTOR CONTACT:

investors@ginkgobioworks.com  

MEDIA CONTACT:

press@ginkgobioworks.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-announces-participation-in-40th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301454238.html

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.