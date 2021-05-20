NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Giovanni Rosso is delighted to announce that for the first time in our history the award-winning Etna Rosso will be available to purchase through La Place de Bordeaux. With selected availability, we have partnered with five of the most world renowned négociants to present our 2018 Etna Rosso vintage to market.
Joanne, DIVA, Barriere Freres, Louis Vialard and LD Vins will be responsible for this exclusive release. Widely acknowledged as one of the wine world's finest examples of complex wine sales - La Place de Bordeaux - provides a well-established, efficient, route to global markets and audiences thereby increasing the international footprint of the Giovanni Rosso brand. Our selected négoce will have access to approximately 18,500 bottles at a retail price of €35.00 each.
Davide Rosso, owner and winemaker at Giovanni Rosso, states, "We are extremely proud to be represented in this historic moment by some of the worlds most renowned négociants. We take such pride in the wines that we produce, and we know that this care and attention to detail is shared by our négociant partners. We are very excited for this next step on the global stage."
The wine itself, 2018 Etna Rosso, is made from Nerello, Mascalese and small amounts of additional local native grape varieties from the same D.O.C. The 2018 Etna Rosso wine is a bright ruby color, with a delicate and fruity nose; hints of black cherry and raspberry, wisteria, and rosemary. The taste has a clarity of precision: a soft mouthfeel, which packs flavor and freshness. There are light tannins and excellent balance.
The Giovanni Rosso property was acquired in May 2016 and resides within Castiglione di Sicilia, just a few km from the famous Passopsiciaro, at the foot of Montedolce, an extinct crater of Etna Volcano. Unsurprisingly this specific area is home to most of the best wineries operating under the Etna D.O.C denomination. The microclimate here is totally unique, the soil is composed of lava sand and the average altitude is 750 m a.s.l.
About Giovanni Rosso
The Rosso Family have been farming vineyards in Serralunga d'Alba since the 1890s, becoming not just a Barolo producer, but a Serralunga wine producer. Giovanni Rosso created his own winery in the 1990s, with son Davide taking over the wine making process in 2001 at just 27 years of age. The goal has always been to create the finest wines with the mantra that "wine should be a perfect copy of its terroir" referring, in this case, to the one of Serralunga d'Alba, considered among the best soils in the world. Having founded, developed, and expanded the company Giovanni Rosso, Davide and his mother Ester have achieved great success and worldwide recognition. Always excited by challenge and looking to test their values of innovation and excellence, Giovanni Rosso expanded, looking to Sicily and now produces wines of the highest quality from the Etna region. The wines of Giovanni Rosso are today enjoyed in some of the finest restaurants and hotels around the globe and can be found on the shelves of the most exclusive wine merchants.
Media Contact
Pia Maria Szabo, Colangelo & Partners, 9175107865, pszabo@colangelopr.com
Megan DeAngelo, Colangelo & Partners, 4135059553, mdeangelo@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Giovanni Rosso