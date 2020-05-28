NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury watchmaker Girard-Perregaux is partnering with Wempe, one of the city's premier jewelry and timepiece retailers, in a charitable initiative to support City Harvest, which has scaled up its food rescue operations significantly to meet the soaring need across New York City as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. The two companies have come together to create the ultimate watch enthusiast package which will be donated to City Harvest for auctioning off via Charity Buzz.
The auction package includes a highly sought-after limited edition Girard-Perregaux Laureato timepiece (retail value of $11,600, and part of an edition of just 20 pieces), a private tour of the Maison's manufacture located in La Chaux-de-Fonds Switzerland and lunch with Patrick Pruniaux, the company's CEO, as well as an overnight stay at the Beau-Rivage Hotel in nearby Neuchâtel (in each case, subject to availability and certain exclusions). For further details and to participate in the auction, please visit www.charitybuzz.com beginning Wednesday, May 27th at 12noon ET and will conclude Wednesday, June 3rd at 12noon ET.
"It was important for Girard-Perregaux that we find a way to give back to New York City during this unprecedented time," says Patrick Pruniaux, CEO of Girard- Perregaux. "We are proud to join together with Wempe, one of our most important retail partners in the city, to support City Harvest and their crucial work to provide food for the disadvantaged New Yorkers who have been most impacted by the pandemic."
"Wempe is part of the fabric of New York City—it's been home to our Fifth Avenue flagship boutique for nearly 40 years," says Ruediger Albers, US President of Wempe. "We are so pleased to be a part of this charitable effort with Girard-Perregaux and City Harvest to give back to the city that has given us so much, and help those who need it the most right now."
The initiative will be promoted heavily via all three organizations' digital platforms. In addition, Patrick Pruniaux will join Ruediger Albers on "Wednesday with Wempe," a weekly Instagram Live segment airing on @Wempe_nyc, to announce the launch of the auction on May 27th at 3pm ET.
Direct link to auction page: https://www.charitybuzz.com/catalog_items/limited-edition-girard-perregaux-laureato-timepiece-2047000
ABOUT GIRARD-PERREGAUX Founded in 1791, Girard-Perregaux is one of the oldest fine watchmaking manufactures still in operation in Switzerland today. Our history is dotted with exceptional creations that bridge aesthetics and functionality to reveal the value of time. These include the iconic Laureato, born in 1975, as well as our Tourbillon 'With Three Golden Bridges' which made the invisible visible, transforming bridges from just a technical element to an integral part of the timepiece - a first in watchmaking. Girard-Perregaux's place at the vanguard of horological innovation is confirmed by over one hundred recorded patents, as well as the thousands of prizes and distinctions we have received. We remain one of the rare watchmakers to retain Manufacture status for over two centuries by mastering all the required horological skills in-house. Our timepieces today push the boundaries of watchmaking for modern living.
Girard-Perregaux is part of the Kering Group, a world leader in luxury apparel and sustainability.
ABOUT WEMPE
The Wempe name is synonymous with fine timepieces and jewelry. The 142-year-old family-owned company is based in Hamburg, Germany, and is currently headed by Kim-Eva Wempe. The jeweler has 34 branches in cities all over the world, including New York, Paris, and London, and is recognized as an unparalleled leader within the category. The Wempe Fifth Avenue flagship boutique, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this fall, boasts the finest selection of the world's most coveted watch brands and spectacular jewels.
ABOUT CITY HARVEST
City Harvest is New York City's largest food rescue organization, helping to feed the nearly 1.2 million New Yorkers who are struggling to put meals on their tables. We will rescue more than 74 million pounds of food this year and deliver it, free of charge, to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens, and other community partners across the five boroughs. Our programs empower individuals through nutrition education, increase our partners' capacity, and strengthen the local food system, helping New Yorkers who are experiencing food insecurity to access, afford, and consume nutritious food. To learn more about our work, visit cityharvest.org.