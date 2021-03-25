SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gladly, the customer service platform that helps brands deliver a more personalized customer experience, is now a Shopify Plus Certified App partner. Under the program, Shopify merchants can easily integrate with Gladly's platform, enabling them to offer personalized customer service that treats customers as people, not tickets. Once integrated with Gladly, Shopify merchants can view information about a customer's past purchases and preferences during any interaction, as well as manage all orders within the Gladly platform.
"Shopify has made it easy for brands of all sizes to meet – and exceed – their customers' online shopping expectations by providing access to, and integrations with, some of the industry's most creative and innovative solutions," said Joseph Ansanelli, CEO, Gladly. "We are proud to be a Shopify Plus Certified App partner and look forward to helping Shopify merchants offer radically personal customer service that drives revenue and loyalty."
The Shopify Plus Certified App Program supports Shopify Plus merchants by helping them find the apps and solutions they need to build and scale their business. Shopify Plus Certified Apps are selected and reviewed by the Shopify App Review team to ensure it meets Shopify's advanced requirements in performance, security, privacy, and support.
"The Shopify Plus Certified App program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world's fastest growing brands," said Loren Padelford, VP, Shopify. "We're happy to welcome Gladly to the program, bringing its insight and experience in customer support to the Plus merchant community."
Benefits of Gladly include:
- Every Channel Built In – Gladly's cloud-based platform has every customer service channel natively built into a single UI, including voice.
- Know Your Customer – Agents are given key customer information from Shopify like past purchases, buying preferences and more to drive personal conversations that build brand loyalty and offer recommendations that inspire purchases.
- Help Agents Work Faster – Agents are given a single command center to help support customers faster with the ability to cancel/refund orders, issue discounts, and access quick links to Shopify
- Quick and Easy Setup – Customer service teams can get up and running in days, instead of weeks with an out-of-the-box integration built by Gladly that requires no technical resources.
"With Gladly, everything an agent needs is right in front of them," said Katrina Donohue, Customer Experience Manager, Rothy's. "They can see a customer's orders pulled right in from Shopify. They can see what a customer's lifetime value is. They can cancel an order. The usability as an agent is 100% better with Gladly."
About Gladly
Gladly is the only platform making customer service Radically Personal by allowing agents to communicate with customers seamlessly across channels. Gladly centers customer service around the person, not a case or ticket number, giving agents full visibility of customers in a single view. With Gladly, the world's most innovative consumer companies like JetBlue, JOANN, and TUMI develop lifelong customer relationships, not one-off experiences. Based in San Francisco, Gladly was founded in 2014 and is privately backed by industry leaders including Greylock, GGV Capital, NEA, and JetBlue Ventures.
