NEW YORK and DENVER and SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GLC Advisors & Co., LLC ("GLC Advisors & Co.") is pleased to welcome four seasoned M&A professionals to its office in New York, including Managing Directors: Alex Geier, Mack Rossoff and Randal Stephenson. The additions extend GLC Advisors & Co.'s industry coverage to include dedicated Healthcare, Gaming, Hospitality, Construction Aggregates, Media and Mining to the firm's existing Retail, Financial Institutions, Power, Industrials and Technology expertise and complement the firm's restructuring advisory expertise.
Alex Geier brings more than 25 years of overall experience in healthcare across Services, Medical Devices and Pharma/Life Sciences, as well as deep subject-matter expertise in the public and private credit markets. Geier was most recently with BMO Financial Group, where he ran the Healthcare Sponsor Finance team. Prior to joining BMO, Geier spent 12 years at UBS in Healthcare-focused roles in Leveraged Finance, Capital Markets and High Yield Research.
Mack Rossoff has over 37 years of investment banking experience. Prior to joining GLC Advisors & Co., Rossoff served as the Managing Director of Rossoff & Company, a boutique investment bank he founded in 2009. Rossoff was previously an M&A specialist at Banc of America Securities. Prior to that, he served as Head of M&A at Wit Soundview Group; Head of Global Media and Entertainment Investment Banking at JP Morgan; Head of Investment Banking at Schroder & Co. Inc.; Managing Director and Co-Head of Investment Banking at Dillon Read & Co.; and was an original partner and Co-Head of Investment Banking at Wasserstein Perella & Co.
Randal Stephenson has over 25 years of investment banking experience. Stephenson was previously the Head of Mining & Energy Investment Banking for Duff & Phelps Securities. Prior to this, he was the Global Head of Middle Market Mergers & Acquisitions for CIT Group, and before this was a Managing Director of M&A for Jefferies & Company. He began his investment banking career as a member of Wolfensohn & Co., which later became the M&A department of Deutsche Bank Securities.
Daniel Grundei also joins GLC Advisors & Co. as an Associate. Grundei was previously an Associate at Rossoff & Company where he focused on M&A, capital raising and other financial assignments in the gaming and diversified industrial industries. Prior to Rossoff & Company, Grundei worked in the Transaction Services practice at Grant Thornton. Before starting his career in finance, Grundei was a professional soccer player in Germany.
"These professionals are a significant addition to GLC Advisors & Co., as we meaningfully increase the firm's investment banking footprint. Expanding into industry-focused advisory has been a long-term goal for us and we are honored to have these deeply experienced professionals join us at this time. They expand and enhance our industry expertise, but also deepen the skills and services we can bring to restructuring opportunities at this very important juncture in the economy," said Thomas Benninger, Managing Director and the Chairman of GLC Advisors & Co.
"We are thrilled to have added Alex, Mack, Randal and Daniel to our team. We are constantly looking to add talented and tenured professionals who appreciate our emphasis on collegiality and hard work. We are pleased to have taken this important next step to expand GLC Advisors & Co. industry and product offerings," added Soren Reynertson, Managing Director of GLC Advisors & Co., which he co-founded in 2009.
The new additions to GLC Advisors & Co.'s senior team will continue to provide mergers and acquisitions and private capital raising advisory services, as well as corporate valuations and fairness opinions to founder, venture capital, and private equity owned businesses.
Founded in 2005, Global Leveraged Capital Holdings, LLC ("GLC") is a private investment and advisory firm. GLC focuses on two primary businesses: GLC Investment Advisors and GLC Advisors & Co. GLC Investment Advisors has approximately $500 million of assets under management. GLC Advisors & Co. is a leading independent investment banking boutique focused on providing investment banking advisory services to clients involving restructuring, M&A and capital raising.
For inquiries, contact:
Edy Cordero
(212) 835-9941
https://glca.com/
Related Images
glc-advisors-co-llc.jpg
GLC Advisors & Co., LLC
GLC Advisors & Co. is a leading independent investment banking boutique focused on providing investment banking advisory services to clients involving restructuring, M&A and capital raising.