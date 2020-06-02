RAMSEY, N.J., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glebar Company, a precision grinding solutions organization, announced today the acquisition of Everite Machine Products, Inc. Everite is a leader in Electrochemical Grinding (ECG) technology. For over seven decades they have specialized in ECG machines to meet complex and precise manufacturing requirements in many industries including the medical and aerospace markets.
"We are excited by this opportunity and welcome the Everite team to Glebar," said Robert Baker, CEO of Glebar Company. "Combining the capabilities of Tridex and Everite will increase our ability to provide ECG solutions to our expanded customer base. Additionally, we will bring Glebar's service and aftermarket capabilities to the Everite customer install base strengthening our existing partnerships through improved service and support."
"We look forward to joining the Glebar team and furthering our mission to provide customers with an ECG solution for their complex and precision manufacturing requirements," said Bill Clipshaw, Global Business Development at Everite.
With over 70 years of experience, and hundreds of machines installed globally, Everite, www.everite.com, offers Burr-Free Cutoff, Surface Grinding, Point Grinding, and Vertical Grinding solutions utilizing ECG.
"We will be focused on building upon existing machine features, bringing both the Everite and Tridex technologies together to the benefit of our customers, while leveraging our expertise in integrated control and automated solutions to drive value for our customers.", said John Bannayan, Chief Technology Officer at Glebar.
About Glebar
Glebar Company (www.glebar.com) is an innovative solutions provider that designs and configures its standard platform of modular precision centerless grinding, micro grinding, and electrochemical grinding machine systems to provide turnkey, custom solutions for its customers. The company focuses on providing solutions in partnership with its customers, maximizing safety, productivity, return on investment and provides full-service aftermarket support for the entire life of the solution. Founded in 1952, Glebar serves companies all over the world, across many market segments including medical, industrial, aerospace, automotive, consumer goods, energy, and mining. Its machines are known for their precision, longevity, flexibility, and efficiency.
Glebar machines are made to the highest quality and safety standards and are backed by a 24/7 customer service operation which includes a team of technicians, design engineers, and customer service representatives. The company also stocks a stand-by inventory of critical parts and tooling for next-day delivery in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. It employs a dedicated applications team conducting research and development activities, customer process enhancement, and pushing the limits of grinding wheel technology. Glebar is an ISO 9001:2015 Certified Company and is ITAR Registered.