GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gleim Exam Prep announced today that they have partnered with Liberty Tax to be the exclusive provider of Enrolled Agent exam review courses to their staff. Also known as the Special Enrollment Exam (SEE), the EA exam is administered by the IRS and required for tax return preparers to become Enrolled Agents (EAs). EAs are tax experts, have unlimited representation rights, and are best equipped to serve the public in tax matters.
"I am proud to share that Liberty Tax has partnered with Gleim to provide professional educational materials to its employees," said Lorie Gleim, CEO. "Liberty Tax's commitment to excellence and its customer-first approach are the same principles that guide us here at Gleim and have led us to be the #1 EA review course. Working together, our two organizations will raise the standard by which tax preparers operate nationally. This will provide tangible benefits for the millions of taxpayers who have trusted Liberty Tax since 1997."
Liberty Tax corporate and franchise entities will receive preferred pricing on Gleim materials for tax professionals, including EA review, CPA review, AFSP packages, and Continuing Education (CE) hours. Advanced professional training will allow Liberty Tax's expert staff to provide additional services and help more people in need of high-quality and affordable tax preparation.
Ted DeMarino, President of Liberty Tax, said of the partnership, "At Liberty Tax, we are committed to providing our franchisees and tax preparers the best service and support, while at the same time providing our individual and small business tax clients with unparalleled service and tax expertise. Our partnership with Gleim supports both of those priorities. Continuing education and certification for our franchisees and tax preparers is central to providing our clients with unequaled tax expertise across the country."
Gleim is the premier educational training provider, offering professional and educational partnership opportunities to organizations and institutions worldwide. Interested parties can learn more by visiting http://www.gleim.com/Partners.
About Gleim Exam Prep
Gleim creates online self-study courses for accounting certification exams, including the CPA, CMA, CIA, and EA. For 45+ years, Gleim's mission has been to maximize knowledge transfer and career advancement while minimizing customers' time, frustration, and cost.
About Liberty Tax
Liberty Tax, a portfolio company of NextPoint Financial Inc. (TSX: NPF.U), is a tax preparation service with more than 2,700 locations, and serves approximately 1.6 million consumer and small business clients in the United States and Canada. Established in 1997, Liberty Tax is one of the nation's leading tax preparation companies, with franchised locations in every major metro area throughout the US and Canada. For a more in-depth look, visit Liberty Tax Service and interact with Liberty Tax on Twitter and Facebook.
