GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gleim has officially announced their CPA Product Manager, Valerie Wendt, has been named to Beta Alpha Psi's (BAP) board of directors as Professional Partners Chair as of the 2021 Beta Alpha Psi Annual Meeting, August 5 and 6.
In selecting Wendt as the Professional Partners Chair, Beta Alpha Psi recognizes her professionalism, active support of BAP over the last 20 years, and ongoing commitment to student advancement in the accounting field.
"After being involved with BAP for so many years, I'm proud to be joining the Board of Directors as the Professional Partners Chair," says Wendt. "My title and responsibilities may have changed, but my overall commitment to Beta Alpha Psi, their faculty and student members, and the accounting profession has not!"
As Professional Partners Chair, Wendt will be responsible for:
- Spearheading fundraising through the BAP Associates Program
- Coordinating with Professional Partners
- Installing new Beta Alpha Psi chapters
- Nominating prospective Associates to the Board
- Selecting professional award recipients
At the 2021 BAP Annual Meeting, Wendt will speak about careers in accounting and examine some of the most promising career paths students should consider.
On the agenda for her talk:
- The types of jobs now available within the accounting field
- The salary ranges students can expect from different career paths
- Which professional certifications improve candidacy for certain positions
Interested attendees can catch her presentation on Friday, August 6, from 4:05–4:55 p.m. ET. Additionally, on Thursday, August 5, Gleim is participating in a student networking activity from 6:20–7:00 p.m. ET. More information can be found on BAP's website at http://www.bap.org/2021-annual-meeting. Gleim will also be available in the BAP Virtual Exhibit Hall throughout the event.
About Beta Alpha Psi (BAP)
Beta Alpha Psi is an international honor society for accounting, finance, and information systems students. Founded over 100 years ago, BAP encourages and recognizes scholastic and professional excellence through its 300+ chapters and more than 300,000 members worldwide. http://www.bap.org
About Valerie Wendt
Valerie Wendt is the CPA Product Manager for Gleim Publications based in Gainesville, Florida. She has served as the Past Chair for Beta Alpha Psi's Professional Partners group and on its executive board and serves as the Secretary of the Association of CPA Review Providers. Wendt is a regular presenter and speaker at many national conferences for both accounting continuing education and CPA Exam preparation.
About Gleim Exam Prep
Gleim creates online self-study courses for accounting certification exams, including the CPA, CMA, CIA, and EA. For 45+ years, Gleim's mission has been to maximize knowledge transfer while minimizing customers' time, frustration, and cost.
Get ready for certification at http://www.gleim.com.
