SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nonprofits across a variety of sectors have struggled to raise funds during the crisis caused by the pandemic that has lasted for more than a year now. And, with anti-LGBTQ+ groups and those opposing diversity rising to a deafening pitch during 2020, and many of them even receiving millions in Covid-19 aid, it's time for the LGBTQ+ community to come together to help itself out during yet another urgent health crisis.
Today, leading into the annual Sisters' Easter in the Park celebration, which is once again virtual, San Francisco's Glitter Worthy Store (http://www.shopglitterworthy.com), an online boutique of fashions, accessories and fine art from local artists and LGBTQ+ icons, has teamed up with The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to help raise funds in a new way without reliance on in-person events and street fairs such as the annual SF PRIDE celebration that's attracted up to 1.7 million.
Launching to the world on Easter morning, April 4 at 10am PDT, the new "Sisters Rising" line, the first iteration of an expanding Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Collection - exclusively available at the Glitter Worthy Store, will be available to browse, bookmark or purchase on Easter Sunday.
"The Sisters are excited to be featured on the Glitter Worthy Store website and grateful to C.J. and Celso for their generous support to our grants fund," said Sister Roma, The Most Photographed Nun In the World™. "Treat yourself, bless your friends, or curse your enemies with a gift from the new 'Sisters Rising' collection today."
Thirty-five percent of all proceeds from the new collections will go directly to the Sisters' Grants Fund, which is dedicated to supporting smaller, under-funded organizations, projects and direct services to under-served communities that do not receive much mainstream support or funding.
In the wake of San Francisco's vibrant queer nightlife being decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic and its fallout, the Glitter Worthy Store co-founded by gay, married couple Chris Knight and Celso Dulay showcases the original work of an expanding line-up of LGBTQ+ artists with at least 20 percent of all sales going directly to those artists, the queer icons they celebrate, or a revolving group of LGBTQ+ nonprofits badly in need of funds due to the 2020 economic downturn.
"Honestly, when I think of San Francisco – which has been my home now since 1991 – I can think of no other organization as 'Glitter Worthy' as the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence," said Chris Knight (a.k.a. C.J. Knight), Glitter Worthy Store co-founder and SF nightlife/street photographer. "They are a leading-edge order of queer and trans nuns who have worked tirelessly to help others express their unique beauty and joy since their first manifestation in San Francisco on Easter 1979. Since then, they've dedicated themselves to community service, ministry and outreach to those on the edges, and the promotion of human rights, respect for diversity and enlightenment."
This Easter Sunday for the once-again virtual event, the Sisters are once again partnering with the SF Queer Nightlife Fund and Folsom Street Events as they did in 2020. This year's theme, "Rise Up with the Sisters," hopes to inspire viewers as we all emerge from the turmoil and darkness of the last four years. One of the first images in the new "Sisters Rising" line, shot by CJ Knight at LeftCoastScenes.com, portrays a practice session for the on-stage "Exorcism of Cheeto" for the Sisters' Easter in the Park 2017, held in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.
The annual event for the Sisters, which also marks the international LGBTQ+ organization's anniversary, includes the much-anticipated "Hunky Jesus" and "Foxy Mary" contests, in addition to an annual competition for who has the most Ab Fab and outrageous Easter bonnet. The Sisters will also announce this year's winners of its annual Easter Grants applications during the event.
Other LGBTQ+ artists who have recently signed on to produce and sell original artwork with the Glitter Worthy Store include Aquaboogie (a.k.a. Michaela Mason), San Francisco photographer GOOCH, East Bay photographer Scott DeVine with DeVineFocus, and mr. Pam (a.k.a. Pam Dore), an award-winning adult filmmaker, cinematographer, photographer and event host.
About The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence:
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence® are a leading-edge order of queer and trans nuns. We believe all people have a right to express their unique joy and beauty. Since our first appearance in San Francisco on Easter Sunday 1979, the Sisters have devoted ourselves to community service, ministry and outreach to those on the edges, and to promoting human rights, respect for diversity and spiritual enlightenment. We use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit. FUNdraising is our specialty, having raised and donated more than $1 million since our inception. For more information, please visit our website thesisters.org.
About the Glitter Worthy Store:
Founded in 2020, Glitter Worthy Store™ was inspired by the strength, creativity and resilience of our LGBTQ+ community in the midst of a global pandemic. Its goal is to celebrate our queer art, beauty, humor and irreverence while raising money (at least 20 percent of all proceeds) for LGBTQ+ artists and nonprofits. We will continue to discover and celebrate new artists over time, in addition to offering more artistic products created by Glitter Worthy Store's two co-founders.
