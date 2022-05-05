The existing Northside Trucking supply yard will still offer excellence in service and products for their customers, but they are now under the GLM Landscape Supply umbrella.
DULUTH, Ga., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GLM Landscape Supply helps homeowners, contractors and business owners create beautiful landscapes as the premier source in the Atlanta area for topsoil, sod, gravel, mulch, rock, sand and more. This professional team provides customers with competitive pricing, prompt delivery and exceptional service. With this new location, GLM Landscape Supply is looking forward to providing Duluth residents with a wide variety of high-quality landscape materials at a reasonable cost. The dependable GLM team makes it simple and convenient to order products and have them delivered to project sites on time.
A stunning outdoor living space, garden, driveway or yard begins with quality landscape materials. The knowledgeable team at GLM Landscape Supply helps customers select the perfect materials, such as the right topsoil or mulch, for both large and small projects. GLM Landscape Supply strives to keep prices affordable as its team serves the greater Atlanta area for all types of landscape supply needs.
"Our mission at GLM Landscape Supply is to sell the best quality product while providing exceptional service at a fair price," says Britt Thomas, President of GLM Landscape Supply.
GLM Landscape Supply has been serving North Atlanta for decades. GLM Landscape Supply provides customers with top-notch landscape materials and delivery options. When customers require top-quality sod, topsoil, gravel, pavers, sand or other building materials for landscape projects, GLM Landscape Supply offers exactly what they need. To find out more information, please call (770) 476-0101 and visit http://www.glmlandscapesupply.com.
