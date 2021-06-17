LOS ANGELES , June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rumble Gaming is thrilled to announce the signing of the Renegades, one of the world's most popular and renowned esports organizations. The partnership combines Rumble Gaming's expertise in esports talent management, consulting services, and team sponsorships with the Renegades' world-class roster of superstar esports competitors and multi-game appeal.
"The Renegades are a premium brand with global appeal," said Evan Kubes, President of Rumble Gaming. "They've established themselves as the preeminent esports organization in Australia and North America and we could not be more excited to work alongside them and help them expand their reach."
The Renegades have established a prolific presence in the gaming industry. With players and teams in many of the world's largest competitive games including Counterstrike: Global Offensive ("CS:GO"), Valorant, APEX Legends, Rocket League, and Call of Duty, the Renegades name and logo is recognized by gamers across the globe.
While the organization has earned many notable achievements across multiple games, its CS:GO team continues to dominate in Australia by winning twelve (12) consecutive APAC tournaments, winning the first Regional Major Rankings tournament, and currently sits in the lead to secure a spot at the upcoming CS:GO Major. The CS:GO Major will be held this October in Stockholm, Sweden and features a Two Million Dollar ($2,000,000) prize pool – the largest in CS:GO history.
"We are pleased to work with Rumble Gaming to partner with brands in various categories who are looking to get in front of the esports community, and to continue growing the Renegades' brand by competing and winning at the highest level," said Chris Roumayeh, CEO of Renegades.
Rumble Gaming is a full-service esports and media company, offering talent management, legal and marketing services, as well as access to a fully integrated media platform and distribution network. As a talent agency, Rumble bridges the gap between brands and the esports/gaming ecosystem by facilitating partnership opportunities and creating authentic marketing activations. Through its media platform access, it has a content distribution network bolstered across the spheres of digital and linear media which, coupled with production studios in Toronto, New York and Los Angeles, uniquely positions Rumble Gaming to help create and disseminate content.
The Renegades are one of the most recognizable esports organizations in the world. Acquired in 2016 by best friends and business partners, Jonas Jerebko, an NBA basketball star, and Chris Roumayeh, a finance professional, the organization fields professional teams in many of the world's most popular and competitive games. Headquartered in Michigan, the Renegades are an international brand, with passionate fans across the globe.
