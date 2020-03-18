SAN RAMON, Calif., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela, the premier provider of cloud-based solutions for government, today announced a strategic partnership with the DWS Group (DWS), one of the world's leading providers of project management services, to expand operations and further enhance customer support in Australia and New Zealand. DWS, which has over 800 employees with offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Canberra, will become the exclusive services partner for Accela. The partnership enables both companies to focus on providing unparalleled technology solutions to meet the growing needs of federal, state and local governments in the Asia-Pacific market and highlights a milestone in Accela's commitment to the region as its longest-running international operation of over a decade.
"Governments worldwide are turning to Accela's market-leading SaaS technology to transform the way they engage and serve their constituents," says Tom Nieto, COO at Accela. "With our new collaboration with DWS in Australia and New Zealand, we are able to continue to focus on deepening our presence in this critical region, which has made SaaS-first for any government procurement a priority. We are excited to be working with DWS, who is a leader in this market and has been helping government clients rapidly evolve to better serve their communities today and for the future."
The global government cloud market is expected to reach $28.85 billion by 2022, according to the Government Cloud Market Global Forecast, as governments increasingly harness the cloud to spur community development and meet evolving regulatory challenges. Asian-Pacific countries such as Singapore are mandating all departments to move databases to the cloud. Australia follows a Secure Cloud Strategy to quickly deploy new platforms, and New Zealand and Australia are two of the first countries in the world to adopt a Cloud-First policy for procuring technology to improve security and optimize costs.
"We are delighted to be the strategic partner of Accela and to match our market-leading integration and project management capabilities with Accela's proven cloud-based solutions for government," says DWS CFO and Head of M&A, Stuart Whipp. "With both partners committed to the success of the partnership, existing and new clients will have access to an end-to-end solution that will provide cost effective and efficient management of government regulatory processes."
The partnership furthers both Groups' capabilities to better serve the market and provides much-needed technical consultants to increase the efficacy of project delivery. It underscores Accela's and DWS's commitments to the success of their customers and to helping governments embrace the digital transformation of vital citizen services.
"Now with a larger, enhanced team of technical experts who can better serve customers in Australia and New Zealand, Accela's technology is able to scale at a much faster rate," says Accela Managing Director International Khaled Jaouni. "We are thrilled to be working with DWS's renowned consultants, who help equip our customers with the highest quality services for guaranteed long-term success."
This partnership marks the latest example of Accela's international leadership as the company continues to drive impact with some of the world's most progressive governments to benefit 275 million citizens globally. Accela has helped Dubai become one of the first cities in the world to offer streamlined, customer-friendly, online short-term rental registration and launched its first international Center of Excellence in Amman, Jordan to enhance digital infrastructure and improve services for citizens in the region. Most recently, Dubai's Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) launched a new security regulation and licensing system powered by Accela technology.
Today's announcement builds on Accela's record growth and investment in the success of its government customers, particularly with an emphasis on product development and customer support. Accela recently deepened integrations with fellow tech giants Microsoft and Esri to help governments leverage spatial data and cloud analytics to make more accurate, proactive decisions. In January, Accela announced the sale of Springbrook Software—a provider of cloud-based finance, utility billing and payroll software solutions for small and medium-sized municipalities and utility districts—to Accel-KKR. The sale enables both companies to focus on their respective core solutions and customers, allowing Accela to continue to build momentum across the globe.
About Accela
Accela provides market-leading cloud solutions that empower the most innovative state and local governments around the world to build thriving communities, grow businesses and protect citizens. More than 275 million citizens globally benefit from Accela's solutions, which are powered by Microsoft Azure, for permitting, licensing, code enforcement and service request management. Accela's fast-to-implement Civic Applications, built on its robust and extensible Civic Platform, help agencies address specific needs today, while ensuring they are prepared for any emerging or complex challenges in the future. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with additional offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com.
About DWS Group
DWS Limited, is an ASX listed, Australian group (ASX:DWS). Encompassing DWS, Symplicit, Phoenix & Projects Assured, the DWS Group provides a wide range of services including IT Consulting Services, Managed Application Services, Program & Project Management, Customer driven innovation, Digital Transformation, Data and Business Analytics, Strategic Advisory and Productivity and Robotic Process Automation. With offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Canberra, the DWS Group provides services to a broad range of blue-chip corporate clients, as well as Federal, State and Local Government agencies. The quality of DWS Group consultants enables organisations to design, develop, manage and maintain technology, business and customer centric solutions providing competitive advantage, streamlined operations, innovation and long-term success. For more information, visit www.dws.com.au.
