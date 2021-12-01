DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Technology Route to Market Specialist Global Indirect Markets (GIM) and sales enablement innovator Strategy to Revenue (STR) have announced an exclusive agreement to develop and sell G Smart powered by Kompetently®—an innovative sales team assessment and performance improvement platform. GIM is the exclusive route to market in North America and Canada for G Smart, powered by STR's Kompetently® platform, and STR will continue to develop and enhance its capabilities.
G Smart is a competency assessment and learning platform that can be tailored to the needs of any organization. It identifies where the skills gaps are and provides customized coaching and training resources to enhance the performance of each individual. Rather than providing one-size-fits-all training, its focused approach reduces time to proficiency, accelerates onboarding, and helps build more productive teams.
"This strategic partnership brings together GIM's channel expertise and STR's robust sales development platform to meet the demands of a fast-growing market," said Bill Corbin, President and CEO of Global Indirect Markets. "People are a company's most important asset and the G Smart solution is a proven tool for quickly enhancing the value of their talent."
"We are excited to make Global Indirect Markets our exclusive go-to-market partner within the USA and Canada," said Mark Savinson, Chief Executive Officer of Strategy to Revenue. "We are confident that STR's product development expertise and GIM's global reach and channel presence will be a winning combination, for both companies and our mutual customers."
According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, more than 70% of corporations will restructure in 2021. Existing sales enablement tools have not been sufficient to help sales teams keep up with the changing landscape.
"We've developed a pragmatic approach to help companies identify key process bottlenecks and performance challenges," said Jason Watson, STR's Chief Technology Officer. "We help companies deliver a maximum ROI from existing sales software, then fill the gaps with new tools to support their sales strategy."
Phil Biggen, recently appointed as Non-Executive Director of Global Indirect Markets, added, "G Smart is a solution to harness, develop, and evolve talent. This provides a three-way win--supporting individuals' growth potential and their organization's business objectives, as well as driving positive customer outcomes."
Customers worldwide have already reaped benefits from STR's approach to talent assessment and optimization. "The ability to objectively measure competence and identify skill gaps has enabled us to develop our talent more quickly and efficiently than we had thought possible," said Kim Torredes, Director of Learning and Development at Refinitiv a LSEG business. "Whether onboarding new employees, or making sure we have the right employees in the right spots, STR's talent optimization platform has helped each person develop the skills they need for the current moment."
"We used STR's high-quality multimedia assets to engage and train the sales team," said Jon Ireland, SVP Sales Operations and Business Change at RWS. "After our engagement with STR starting with a Kompetently® Assessment, we benefited from 8% YoY growth in target attainment, 32% improvement in win rate "
Strategy to Revenue empowers organizations to unleash the full potential of their sales teams, significantly improving their commercial performance, transforming their businesses, and accelerating the time it takes to turn their strategy to revenue. By helping companies to focus on effective people, efficient processes, and enabling tools, STR has helped improve the productivity of more than 1 million sales people.
Global Indirect Markets works closely with clients to deliver advanced solutions and services across multiple technology platforms. Leveraging a deep knowledge and industry expertise to help our clients get the most out of the global technology supply chain and every company's most important asset, its people. Global Indirect Markets helps clients accelerate profitable growth by: leveraging the power of indirect markets, working with clients to identify and close the gaps between strategy and execution while empowering human capital.
