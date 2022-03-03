DES MOINES, Iowa, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Global Insurance Accelerator (GIA), the world's first insurtech accelerator focused solely on innovation for the insurance industry, is initiating a search for the GIA's next managing director.
"In the last three years, Nicole Gunderson, our current managing director, has grown the GIA and its operations to assist in the development of viable and innovative insurtech companies through our extensive mentor network and alumni support programs," said Dave Wingert, executive vice president of Grinnell Mutual and board chair for the GIA. "We are looking for a new leader who is a motivated, dynamic candidate with entrepreneurial experience in a technology startup, and who can continue growing the GIA long-term by working closely with our insurance industry partners."
The GIA is seeking a full-time managing director who will work closely with the outgoing director, program manager, and board (made up of members from the GIA's insurance company investors) to prepare for the 2023 cohort. Informal discussions with interested parties and more formal interviews will coincide with the completion of the current cohort program, the GIA's eighth, which ends in April 2022.
The start date for this position is May 2022, to allow the individual selected a transition period working with Gunderson. The new managing director will assume sole responsibility as director on August 1, 2022. This approach is part of a comprehensive strategic planning process designed to promote continuity for the GIA, its annual 100-day accelerator program, and its alumni.
"Since day one, my goal has been to become a trusted advisor to each of the insurtech company founders I get the privilege of working with through the GIA's programs. I am proud of everything we have done to foster innovation deeper into the insurance industry in that time. With eight years of GIA programming, 58 portfolio companies and $2.7 million of capital initially invested, there is a tremendous opportunity for the next leader to make an enormous impact on all of the GIA's stakeholders. It's an exciting time for the industry and I'm looking forward to supporting the next MD and GIA board in this transition."
The managing director job description can be found on the GIA website, along with details of how to apply. For more information, please visit https://www.globalinsuranceaccelerator.com/career.
ABOUT THE GLOBAL INSURANCE ACCELERATOR (GIA)
Launched in 2015, the Global Insurance Accelerator (GIA) fosters innovation in and for the insurance industry via a mentor-driven, 100-day program. GIA supports an annual cohort by providing each graduate company no less than $50K of seed money in exchange for a 5 percent equity-based investment. During the program, cohort members get insurance-specific mentoring with one-on-one meetings with industry executives as well as basic business infrastructure assistance, coaching on garnering investments, and product-specific insights into strategies for increasing applicability to and feasibility for the insurance industry. The GIA extended network includes insurance company investors, startups and mentors from across the global business and insurance communities. For more details, please visit https://www.globalinsuranceaccelerator.com/career.
