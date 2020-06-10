MILWAUKEE, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GalaxE.Solutions, an IT services company, in partnership with Northwestern Mutual, has announced the launch of "Outsource to Milwaukee," which will create hundreds of new tech jobs in the city of Milwaukee. GalaxE is in the process of hiring an initial 300 team members while selecting office space for an innovation center that will be located in the downtown area.
GalaxE.Solutions recognizes Milwaukee is an ideal city for expanding its "Outsource to America" initiative, which is poised to bring outsourced IT jobs back to the United States. Milwaukee is the third city in the Outsource to America program, joining Hartford, CT and Detroit, MI. GalaxE is focused on expanding the number of U.S.-based IT hubs by bringing outsourced jobs back to the United States. GalaxE's IT program appeals to U.S. companies because it can offer workforce resilience at a price point that is competitive with offshore services.
"Milwaukee is a tremendous city to live and work, and its access to talent, top academic institutions and tremendous opportunities for collaboration makes it an outstanding location for our next investment," said Tim Bryan, CEO, GalaxE.Solutions. "In the post COVID-19 world, overseas work-from-home challenges with infrastructure, security and compliance are creating critical problems for U.S. companies that rely on technology to do business. Our model brings much of that work and jobs back to the U.S. using domestic teams and transformational technology to provide greater accuracy and efficiencies for a competitive alternative to outsourcing abroad."
The Outsource program focuses on workforce and community development, cultivating jobs, job training and creating economic opportunities that target displaced populations. This is accomplished through the development of public-private partnerships with local and state government, alignment with academic institutions and collaboration with community leadership.
"GalaxE shares our commitment to upskilling local talent to fill the critical tech job needs in the Milwaukee region," said Neal Sample, chief information officer, Northwestern Mutual. "GalaxE's Outsource initiative has proven success in Detroit and Hartford in creating job growth, especially for those in underserved communities. Outsource to Milwaukee will allow us to build a more inclusive economy, advancing and creating new job opportunities during this unprecedented time."
Learn more about Outsource to America here.
About GalaxE.Solutions
GalaxE.Solutions, Inc., is a leading provider of software services and IT business support systems. With more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare, retail, and financial industries, the company facilitates the secure sharing of critical information across internal networks and over the Internet to improve client competitiveness, efficiency, and business results. In addition to its corporate headquarters and primary delivery center in Somerset, New Jersey, GalaxE.Solutions has additional offices and delivery centers in Detroit, Hartford, New York, NY, Toronto, Canada, United Kingdom and Bangalore and Hyderabad, India as well as Belgium, Brazil, China, Ireland, Japan and Singapore. For more information about GalaxE.Solutions and its portfolio of services including GxFource™, its proprietary enterprise Transformation as a Platform, visit: Galaxe.com.
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $161 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2020. Northwestern Mutual also received the highest score among individual life insurance providers in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Life Insurance Satisfaction Study.
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).