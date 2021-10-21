SILVER SPRING, Md., and GENEVA, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership experts from more than 60 countries around the world are gathering in-person in Geneva 21-23 October and on-line 24-26 for the International Leadership Association's (ILA's) global conference, Reimagining Leadership Together. Global leaders and featured speakers will meaningfully address how we can more fully unleash the abundant potential of people to collaborate across today's many multi-faceted opportunities and complex issues.
The conference takes place at a pivotal moment. The UN Secretary General has declared code red for humanity in the wake of the latest IPCC Climate report. The world remains in the grip of a global pandemic. More than 84 million people have been forcibly displaced, and inequalities are growing. The ILA's mission of "Advancing leadership knowledge and practice for a better world" and this year's conference theme - Reimagining Leadership Together - could not be more relevant.
As Reimagining Leadership Together Co-Chair and Senior Director at the ASU Julie Ann Wrigley Global Futures Laboratory, Ambassador (Fmr) Amanda Ellis shares: "The ILA has a critical role to play by convening the best leadership minds in the world around the complex problems that face us today. Reimagining Leadership Together is a great first step at figuring out together the positive, just, and regenerative futures we need to save our planet and ourselves."
A partial list of featured plenary and spotlight speakers includes:
Global Leaders
John, Lord Alderdice (House of Lords, Parliament of the U.K.); The Right Honourable Kim Campbell (19th Prime Minister of Canada); Jagan Chapagain (International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies); Martin Chungong (Director-General, The Inter-Parliamentary Union); Ambassador Thomas Greminger (Geneva Centre for Security Policy); Anuradha Gupta (Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance); Ambassador Yvette Stevens (Geneva Centre for Security Policy); Tatiana Valovaya (UN Geneva).
Thought Leaders
ILA 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award Winners Dr. John Antonakis (University of Lausanne, Switzerland), Dr. Deanne Den Hartog (University of Amsterdam, Netherlands), and Dr. Jonathan Gosling (Bristol Leadership & Change Centre, U.K.); and Dr. Barbara Kellerman (Harvard University); Dr. Sanjeev Khagram (Thunderbird School of Global Management); Dr. Augusto Lopez-Claros (Global Governance Forum); Henk Rogers (Blue Planet Foundation); Dr. Peter Schlosser (ASU Julie Ann Wrigley Global Futures Laboratory); Maestro Karim Wasfi (Peace Through Arts).
Business Leaders
Pauline Koelbl (Founder & CEO, AfriProspect GmbH / Founder & Managing Partner, ShEquity); Olufunto Boroffice (Co-Founder, Chanja Datti); Sara Saeed Khurram (Co-Founder & CEO, Sehat Kahani); Leah Lizarondo (Founder & CEO, Food Rescue Hero); Susan Dianne Moffatt-Bruce (CEO, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada); Nidhi Pant (Co-Founder, Science For Society- S4S Technologies); Magalie René (CEO, Workplace Catalyst); Aline Sara (Co-Founder & CEO, NaTakallam); Pavan Sukhdev (Founder & CEO, GIST).
With a stellar list of keynotes and featured speakers, 400+ expert session and workshop presentations, and a diverse array of networking opportunities, Reimagining Leadership Together promises to inform, inspire, and invigorate.
There's no better city to be having these conversations than Geneva, the heart and soul of global, multilateral organizations and a hub for international leadership. The Geneva Centre for Security Policy (GCSP) has been ILA's onsite conference partner for the past two years. Former GCSP Director Ambassador Christian Dussey helped develop the conference theme prior to becoming the Ambassador of Switzerland to the Islamic Republic of Iran and stepping down from his position at GCSP. Ambassador Thomas Greminger then took over as conference Co-Chair when he became GCSP's new director.
Peter Cunningham, Global Program Chair for Reimagining Leadership Together and Head of Leadership at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy notes: "In Geneva we have a truly diverse international community of thought leadership across so many sectors – governance, global peace and security, science and research, business innovation, humanitarian issues. I'm truly excited by the prospect of this community colliding and connecting with ILA's global community."
For those who are not able to travel to Geneva, ILA's industry leading HyFlex model makes it easy to participate. Cynthia Cherrey, ILA CEO and President, remarked: "Each day of the conference is live, in the moment, and designed to maximize the unique benefits of where it is taking place — first in Geneva and then online."
The conference is open to everyone. Register using code 2DAY189 at check out for a special rate. Delegates can choose to attend the sessions live in Geneva and online and/or access the video recordings on-demand through the end of the year.
For complete details, please explore the conference website at ILAGlobalConference.org. To request a media pass to the conference, contact Debra DeRuyver at 321815@email4pr.com.
The International Leadership Association is a worldwide professional association committed to advancing leadership knowledge and practice for a better world. We accomplish our mission through the creation of trusted leadership resources and via the synergy that occurs by bringing people together in the trusted space of our conferences and events, collectively having a multiplier impact on leadership and change. For more than twenty years the ILA has convened extraordinary talent across sectors, cultures, disciplines, and generations. Learn more at ILAGlobalNetwork.org.
