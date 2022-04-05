New CEO joins Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Rick Smith and Co-Founder Jack Stahl to Lead CNEXT's Efforts to Advance Senior Executive Leaders and Develop Diverse Emerging Leaders
ATLANTA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CNEXT, a diverse global community for exchange, development, and advancement of high-impact leaders, has hired Cheryl Stokes to serve as its CEO.
Stokes officially joins CNEXT on May 1st but will immediately begin the process of getting to know the CNEXT team and engaging with their multiple constituencies.
"Cheryl is truly one of the world's most experienced leaders in corporate education and diversity, inclusion, and culture. Her leadership and bold aspirations will help lead CNEXT to incredible new heights." – Rick Smith, CNEXT Co-Founder and Executive Chairman.
Cheryl is joining CNEXT after more than three years as a partner at Heidrick & Struggles, where she focused on leadership development, culture, diversity, and inclusion to help organizations, teams, and individuals accelerate performance - all of which align closely with the CNEXT vision.
She helped launch and then worked at Duke Corporate Education for 18 years, holding numerous senior leadership positions, including Regional Managing Director for Europe and Vice President of Global Learning Methods and Innovations. She also served as Director of Organizational Capability at Coca-Cola.
"Bringing Cheryl on as CNEXT's new CEO marks a significant milestone in the company's history and positions the organization for accelerated growth and purpose-driven impact. Our mission to accelerate the future of diverse senior leadership becomes immediately more clear and attainable with Cheryl at the helm." – Jack Stahl, CNEXT Co-Founder
Cheryl is a graduate of MIT with two Masters of Science degrees, one in Management and the other in Materials Science & Engineering. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Kettering University (formerly General Motors Institute).
Cheryl is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority. She is a member of the Go Red for Women Executive Leadership Team with the American Heart Association. She serves as a trustee with the UK social mobility charity Leadership Through Sport and Business (LTSB), and assists in its efforts to prepare and support bright young people from disadvantaged backgrounds into meaningful roles in major firms.
ABOUT CNEXT
Founded in 2019, CNEXT leverages the world's largest network of former Fortune 1000 Chief Executives to support and advance a highly-diverse group of senior leaders and shape the future global executive, CEO, and board communities. This is accomplished through two distinct programs.
- THE EXECUTIVE LEADERS FORUM combines the most effective and proven elements of peer collaboration and leadership coaching to deliver a cost and time-efficient model - accelerating our member executive's performance, impact on the organization, and leadership capabilities.
- THE EMERGING LEADERS FORUM is a holistic approach to leadership development that prepares female and diverse emerging leaders for continued corporate advancement while also developing the leaders who manage them - helping to accelerate diverse leaders while influencing the structural elements within organizations that will contribute to their success.
Supported by a diverse network of current, future, and former Chief Executives, the CNEXT mission is to further the growth of capable leaders and help shape a diverse composition of C-suites and Boardrooms for the future, at scale.
For more information, visit http://www.C-NEXT.com.
