STAMFORD, Conn., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Lyme Alliance (GLA), the largest 501(c)(3) dedicated to conquering Lyme and other tick-borne diseases through research, education, and patient services, launches its new Lyme Disease Awareness Campaign for May in recognition of Lyme Disease Awareness Month.
The campaign titled #LymeFacts is designed to bring attention to the unknown facts and truths of Lyme disease, the difficulties faced by patients living with the disease, and the often-confusing information among the general community. "We must educate the public at large so that more understand the truth about Lyme disease. By sharing our facts, you can help educate your friends and family, prevent more cases, and end the stigma for patients suffering today," said GLA CEO Nancy Del Genio.
It is unknown how many men, women, and children suffer from Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses. It is estimated that there are approximately 500,000 new cases of Lyme in the U.S. each year, with more than two million suffering from post-treatment Lyme disease. However, with flawed diagnostic testing, inaccurate reporting, a shortage of Lyme-trained trained healthcare providers, and a lack of disease risk and awareness, the numbers could be much greater. "Add to that the physical and financial toll of the disease, both for patients and their caregivers, increased awareness becomes painfully apparent," said Del Genio.
We know that there is much uncertainty today due to Covid-19. It has impacted us all in unique ways. Unfortunately, one thing is sure: Lyme disease and tick-borne diseases are not going away anytime soon. However, with your help, GLA will continue to make a difference in the fight against Lyme. Learn more and get involved at https://globallymealliance.org.
Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) is the leading 501(c)(3) dedicated to conquering Lyme disease through research, education, and patient services. GLA has gained national prominence for funding the most urgent and promising research in the field while expanding education and awareness programs for the general public and physicians. We support those around the globe needing information about tick-borne diseases, finding a Lyme treating physician, and the first Lyme-specific peer-to-peer mentor support program. Learn more at https://globallymealliance.org.
