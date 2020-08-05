WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, the first cybersecurity firm in the world accredited by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) to perform assessment certifications within the new Software Security Framework's (SSF) Secure Software Lifecycle (SSF/SSLC) standard, today announced the completion of the industry's first qualified assessment.
In concert with its client, Global Payments (NYSE: GPN), this historic Coalfire assessment validates the new PCI compliance standard that is set to replace the sunsetting Payment Application Data Security Standard (PA-DSS) in October 2022, and begins the transition toward software security resiliency to protect payment data across all transaction platforms.
"As one of the world's largest payment processors, Global Payments now leads the rapid adoption of next-generation PCI cyber standards with this milestone," said Nick Trenc, SSF practice leader at Coalfire. "The first SSF/SSLC assessment marks the beginning of a new era in payment data protection and the chance for early-adopter merchants and developers to stay ahead of the competition."
Also, of historic note, the assessment was conducted remotely in line with PCI SSC's guidance due to the pandemic. "These new processes represent the future of secure commerce," said Trenc. "We're honored to work with the PCI Council and industry leaders like Global Payments and we share their dedication to setting new standards in defending against cybercrime."
Coalfire and Global Payments will present a session, "Challenges of Implementing a New Standard", at the 2020 PCI SSC North America Community Meeting scheduled for 6-9 October 2020. This is the data security event of the year for the payment card industry where the PCI SSC community comes together to network with colleagues, ask questions, share information, and collaborate.
About the PCI SSC
The PCI SSC is a global forum that leads cross-industry efforts to increase payment security by providing flexible and effective standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate, and prevent cyber attacks and breaches. PCI SSC maintains programs for security companies seeking to be certified as Payment Application Qualified Security Assessors (PA-QSAs). Coalfire is one of the original PA-QSAs with more than 10 years in the program. For more information about how software vendors can transition to the new framework, read Nick Trenc's blog post here.
About Coalfire
Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for nearly 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe.
