NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiquity, a multinational business process outsourcer and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, has hired Annie H. Kirkland as Vice President, Solution Design.
Kirkland spent more than 15 years at payments processor TSYS, a Global Payments company, as a client consultant and brings significant payments and advisory expertise to her new role. At Ubiquity, she will be instrumental in every facet of client solutions, from onboarding and implementation to ongoing engagement, serving as an advocate, advisor and solution architect.
"It's the perfect time to welcome Annie to the executive team as we usher in the next chapter of growth and continue to invest in new service offerings," says President and CEO Matt Nyren. "Her global view of financial services combined with her wealth of consulting experience will be tremendous assets to our clients, who rely on us to offer actionable insights to improve their customer experience and achieve their strategic goals."
Kirkland has worked in the U.K., Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Canada and Mexico, having managed the end-to-end implementation process for payment card issuers. She has advised traditional banks and building societies such as Royal Bank of Scotland and Nationwide as well as new market entrants (at the time) Tesco and Virgin Money. Kirkland also helped clients streamline processes and reporting, launch digital services and improve customer service operations.
"I'm excited to join Ubiquity because I believe in their core values, especially their commitment to serving clients as strategic partners," Kirkland says. "Companies are no longer satisfied with service providers; they want partners. They want someone who understands their business thoroughly and can design solutions that help them differentiate. Businesses also need agile partners who can help them adapt to trends, changing customer demands and even crises."
Kirkland also oversees strategic initiatives for Ubiquity, including their remote work-from-home solution. Named to the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years, Ubiquity already has added 24 new clients in 2020.
About Ubiquity: Ubiquity provides multinational business process outsourcing focused on transforming the customer experience through data, technology and an unprecedented passion for people. Headquartered in New York City, the company's expanding global footprint includes service delivery from 11 locations. For more information, visit www.ubiquity.com.
