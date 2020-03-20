AUSTIN, Texas, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Resale ("The Company"), a leading, global provider of aftermarket services and reverse logistics, focused on resale, processing and disposition of technology devices, announced today that it has completed the purchase of CFA Trading ("CFA"). Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.
CFA, founded in 2004 and based in Poole, UK, is a leading technology refurbishing company in the UK. The company has become the largest Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher (MAR) in Europe, and refurbishes, repairs, and upgrades computers, mobile devices and other IT assets.
"We are thrilled to partner with CFA to expand our refurbishment capabilities globally and increase our processing capacity," said Jeff Zeigler, CEO of Global Resale. "Our team has worked with CFA co-owners Leon Lindblad and Jo Seager for more than 15 years and know first-hand they live up to their motto of 'Innovative Refurbishment' by focusing on the quality of their systems for repairing and upgrading equipment, and thinking of every important detail when serving customers."
"We feel strongly that Global Resale is the perfect match to lead our company into the future," said Leon Lindblad and Jo Seager, the husband and wife team who founded and own CFA. "Global Resale's strong market presence and deep relationships across the industry will allow us to grow and reach new customers in the U.K. and around the world."
About Global Resale
Global Resale is a full-service, international resell and reverse logistics business focused on the mobile, IT, and electronics sectors. Global Resale partners with the leading manufacturers, carriers, lessors, retailers, resellers, and large corporate accounts to handle their worldwide reverse logistics needs. With state-of-the-art processing centers in Texas (Global Headquarters) and Essex (European Headquarters), Global Resale serves as a single-source solution for its partners, offering the full range of reverse logistics capabilities, including takeback, collection, inventory, data sanitization, repair, harvesting, and resell. For more information please visit www.globalresale.com
About CFA
