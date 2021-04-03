MARGATE, Fla., April 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Response, The Brand Contact Centers, has entered into a formal relationship with Zendesk to provide an integrated solution offering that delivers superior customer engagement.
Global Response currently provides services to a significant portion of its customers with the Zendesk platform. Each installation features a customized application set unique to each use case. This approach places the power of configuration with our customers which in turn, allows them to meet their business objectives with a highly adaptable, cost effective solution.
"Having the ability to tailor a solution to brand specific requirements is essential to delivering the experience our clients expect for their customers," said Wendy Shooster – CEO Global Response. "With Zendesk's architecture, we see the value that is derived from a unified platform that is easily integrated, highly configurable and designed with the agent in mind to drive efficiency."
Global Response understands that brands seek a partner with the capability to embrace and enhance an evolving service offering. Clients turn to Global Response to leverage our decades of experience across multiple industry verticals to drive a brand focused, differentiated experience. With solutions from Zendesk, Global Response can quickly deploy an integrated Omnichannel experience, improve customer satisfaction scores and deliver insight and analytics at the pace our customers demand.
According to Zendesk, companies realize that in order to become more agile, support teams need to be able to quickly scale their operations, streamline workflows across teams, and find opportunities to reduce the demand on agents. More agents are now working across channels, which means they need to be able to easily shift between them to meet any changes in demand from customers. In fact, Zendesk's Customer Experience (CX) Trends Report 2021 shows that the number of so-called blended agents has jumped 30 percent compared to the previous year. Global Response, with Zendesk, is equipped to help customers meet these challenges.
"We are pleased to have Global Response join our partner program," said Ty Yelich – Senior Partner Sales Executive, Zendesk. "We look forward to providing Global Response with an industry leading, innovative solution that meets the needs of their valued customers."
Global Response LLC., The Brand Contact Centers, is a cloud based, contact center company focused on delivering exceptional experiences with a brand-centric philosophy. This approach is reflected in its signature motto, "Your Brand. Our Passion." Global Response serves world-renowned brands in the Omni-channel retail, ecommerce, healthcare, education, insurance and automotive verticals. Learn more at http://www.globalresponse.com.
