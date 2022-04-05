Sara Blakely headlines the world's largest talent development conference, the ATD 2022 International Conference & Exposition, in Orlando, Florida, May 15-18.
ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association for Talent Development (ATD) will convene the global talent development community at the ATD 2022 International Conference & Exposition, a hybrid event held May 15-18. Thousands of attendees will gather in Orlando, Florida, at the Orange County Convention Center. There also will be a virtual component to give the entire TD community the opportunity to attend the world's largest talent development conference.
ATD22 provides world-class speakers, thought leadership, three great keynotes, and unprecedented networking and collaboration opportunities. It will feature more than 250 sessions across 14 learning tracks, including a new track on future readiness. In addition, 300 suppliers will feature new and exciting solutions on the EXPO floor.
Sara Blakely, SPANX Founder and Executive Chairwoman, will open ATD22. Blakely revolutionized the undergarment industry with just $5,000 and a "lucky" red backpack and turned it into a global brand known for inventing smarter, more comfortable solutions. She was named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the world and was featured on the cover of Forbes as the youngest self-made female billionaire.
Jay Shetty, a New York Times bestselling author, life and purpose coach, and host of On Purpose, the number 1 health and wellness podcast, will speak on the second day of the conference. In 2019, AdWeek dubbed Shetty a Young Influentials cover star, describing him as "an emanation of spiritual force." In 2017, Forbes named him to the 30 Under 30 list for being a game-changer in media. In 2018 and 2019, the Streamy's—YouTube's best in online video awards—named Shetty the Best Health & Wellness Creator of the Year.
Bert Jacobs, Co-Founder and Chief Encouragement Officer of the $150 million positive lifestyle brand Life is Good®, will close out the event. In his talk, Jacobs tells the story of how Life is Good® came to be in 1994—mistakes, missteps, and all, including an unlikely and humble beginning. The brand is driven by the mission to spread the power of optimism and Jacobs' keynote address will leave audience members with the tools they need to harness the power of optimism to drive success.
The ATD International Conference & EXPO is the largest and best attended event for the talent development profession. To learn more about ATD22 and to register, visit atdconference.td.org. For updates on the conference, follow #ATD22 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
About ATD
The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).
ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks, and with international strategic partners.
For more information, visit td.org.
Media Contact
Paula Ketter, Association for Talent Development, 7036838100, pketter@td.org
SOURCE Association for Talent Development