 By Globant

Solid End to the Year and Robust Outlook

  • Fourth quarter revenues of $232.6 million, up 26.2% year-over-year
  • IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.46 for the fourth quarter
  • Non-IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.70 for the fourth quarter

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.

Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Fourth quarter 2020 highlights

  • Revenues rose to $232.6 million, representing 26.2% year-over-year growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • IFRS Gross Profit margin was 38.2% compared to 37.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.6% compared to 39.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 11.7% compared to 10.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.3% compared to 16.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.46 compared to $0.35 in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.70 compared to $0.64 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full year ended December 31, 2020 highlights

  • Revenues rose to $814.1 million, representing 23.5% year-over-year growth.
  • IFRS Gross Profit margin was 37.4% compared to 38.5% for the full year 2019.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.1% compared to 40.4% for the full year 2019.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 10.3% compared to 12.2% for the full year 2019.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.2% compared to 17.0% for the full year 2019.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $1.37 compared to $1.43 for the full year 2019.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $2.45 compared to $2.29 for the full year 2019.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2020

  • Cash and cash equivalents and current investments were $298.2 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $215.7 million from $82.5 million as of December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, we had $25 million drawn on our credit facility.
  • Globant completed the fourth quarter with 16,251 Globers, 15,290 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.
  • The geographic revenue breakdown for the fourth quarter was as follows: 65.9% from North America (top country: US), 24.3% from Latin America and others (top country: Argentina) and 9.8% from Europe (top country: Spain).
  • In terms of currencies, 85.8% of Globant's revenues for the fourth quarter were denominated in US dollars.
  • During the year ended December 31, 2020, Globant served a total of 798 customers and continued to increase its wallet share, having 129 accounts with more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 107 for the same period one year ago.
  • Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers represented 10.7%, 30.0% and 42.9% of fourth quarter revenues, respectively.

"2020 was a very challenging year for the whole world, but at the same time it brought an amazing opportunity for us, as more organizations faced the need for profound transformation. We kept pushing the boundaries of our industry, bringing more value to our customers and helping them reinvent themselves. In this context, we delivered a robust 23.5% year over year revenue growth in 2020", said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder. "With our Studios and our AI-accelerators, we will continue to bring together strategy, sustainable business models, digital trends, AI and inclusive culture to unleash our customers' potential."

"Our future-centric vision means putting sustainability at the forefront to deliver digital and cognitive transformations. This vision puts a focus on rethinking business models with our clients", Migoya added. "On this line, we took a step further in December, as we announced the acquisition of consultancy-firm Bluecap, which will be key to help us reinforce our strategic capabilities worldwide".

"I am very satisfied with our overall results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. We started the year on very strong footing, but faced some challenges from COVID-19 during the first half of the second quarter of 2020. However, since then, the demand environment and our overall business continued to improve throughout the rest of 2020, and we ended the year at a robust 23.5% year over year revenue growth, ahead of market expectations. In addition, our hiring remains strong, our attrition remains at historic lows, and our adjusted operating margins are trending back up. All this bodes well for a very positive 2021," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2021 First Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the first quarter and the full year of 2021:

  • First quarter 2021 Revenues are estimated to be at least $258 million, implying at least 34.7% year-over-year growth.
  • First quarter 2021 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15%-17%.
  • First quarter 2021 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $0.79 (assuming an average of 41.2 million diluted shares outstanding during the first quarter).
  • Fiscal year 2021 Revenues are estimated to be at least $1,047 million, implying at least 28.6% year-over-year revenue growth.
  • Fiscal year 2021 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15%-17%.
  • Fiscal year 2021 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $3.20 (assuming an average of 41.5 million diluted shares outstanding during 2021).

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to empower organizations in every aspect.

We have more than 16,200 employees and are present in 16 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of non-financial assets, acquisition-related charges and COVID-19 related expenses. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 and its consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by IASB.

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, impairment of non-financial assets, acquisition-related charges and COVID-19 related expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Globant S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)















Year ended



Three months ended





December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

Revenues



814,139



659,325



232,636



184,306

Cost of revenues



(509,812)



(405,164)



(143,723)



(114,501)

Gross profit



304,327



254,161



88,913



69,805



















Selling, general and administrative expenses



(217,222)



(172,478)



(61,972)



(50,195)

Net impairment losses on financial assets



(3,080)



(228)



445



388

Other operating expense, net



(83)



(720)



(83)



Profit from operations



83,942



80,735



27,303



19,998























































Finance income



1,920



958



543



330

Finance expense



(10,430)



(6,653)



(2,991)



(2,545)

Other financial results, net



3,601



(5,894)



1,429



(495)

Financial results, net



(4,909)



(11,589)



(1,019)



(2,710)



















Share of results of investment in associates



(622)



(224)



(247)



(41)



















Other income and expenses, net



(1,887)



110



1,737



75

Profit before income tax



76,524



69,032



27,774



17,322



















Income tax



(22,307)



(15,017)



(9,085)



(3,869)

Net income for the year / period



54,217



54,015



18,689



13,453



















Other comprehensive income (loss) net of income tax effects

















Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:

















- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations



(398)



(400)



2,141



558

- Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI





(373)





(1)

- Gains and losses on cash flow hedges



281



352



1,129



586

Total comprehensive income for the year / period



54,100



53,594



21,959



14,596



















Net income attributable to:

















Owners of the Company



54,217



54,015



18,689



13,453

Non-controlling interest









Net income for the year / period



54,217



54,015



18,689



13,453



















Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:

















Owners of the Company



54,100



53,594



21,959



14,596

Non-controlling interest









Total comprehensive income for the year / period



54,100



53,594



21,959



14,596



























































































Earnings per share

















Basic



1.41



1.48



0.47



0.36

Diluted



1.37



1.43



0.46



0.35

Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)

















Basic



38,515



36,586



39,713



36,897

Diluted



39,717



37,674



40,914



37,985

 

   

Globant S.A.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)









December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 

278,939

62,721

Investments

19,284

19,780

Trade receivables

196,020

156,676

Other assets

8,146

13,439

Other receivables

31,633

19,308

Other financial assets 

1,577

4,527

Total current assets

535,599

276,451







Non-current assets





Trade receivables

5,644

Investments

615

418

Other assets

6,954

7,796

Other receivables

9,629

8,810

Deferred tax assets

41,507

26,868

Investment in associates

3,154

3,776

Other financial assets 

15,147

1,683

Property and equipment

101,027

87,533

Intangible assets

86,721

27,110

Right-of-use asset

90,010

58,781

Goodwill

392,760

188,538

Total non-current assets

753,168

411,313

TOTAL ASSETS

1,288,767

687,764







LIABILITIES





Current liabilities





Trade payables

35,266

31,487

Payroll and social security taxes payable

111,881

72,252

Borrowings

907

1,198

Other financial liabilities 

19,822

8,937

Lease liabilities

15,358

19,439

Tax liabilities

11,804

7,898

Income tax payable

10,511

4,612

Other liabilities 

81

368

Total current liabilities

205,630

146,191







Non-current liabilities





Trade payables

5,240

5,500

Borrowings

25,061

50,188

Other financial liabilities

74,376

1,617

Lease liabilities

72,240

41,924

Deferred tax liabilities

13,698

1,028

Provisions for contingencies

12,583

2,602

Total non-current liabilities

203,198

102,859

TOTAL LIABILITIES

408,828

249,050







Capital and reserves





Issued capital

47,861

44,356

Additional paid-in capital

541,157

157,537

Other reserves

(2,674)

(2,557)

Retained earnings 

293,595

239,378

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

879,939

438,714

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1,288,767

687,764







 

 

Globant S.A.

Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)











Year ended



Three months ended



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

















Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit















Gross Profit

304,327



254,161



88,913



69,805

Depreciation and amortization expense

9,759



7,350



2,430



2,369

Share-based compensation expense

4,109



4,976



690



1,309

Adjusted gross profit

318,195



266,487



92,033



73,483

Adjusted gross profit margin

39.1  %



40.4  %



39.6  %



39.9  %

















Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses















Selling, general and administrative expenses

(217,222)



(172,478)



(61,972)



(50,195)

Depreciation and amortization expense

22,691



16,905



7,232



4,393

Share-based compensation expense

20,519



14,912



4,516



4,541

Acquisition-related charges (a)

10,096



9,571



3,969



4,121

COVID-19-related charges (b)

(613)







Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

(164,529)



(131,090)



(46,255)



(37,140)

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues

(20.2)  %



(19.9)  %



(19.9)  %



(20.2)  %

















Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations















Profit from Operations

83,942



80,735



27,303



19,998

Share-based compensation expense

24,628



19,888



5,206



5,850

Impairment of tax credits

(8)







Acquisition-related charges (a)

12,754



10,695



5,451



4,631

COVID-19-related charges (b)

2,582





(169)



Impairment of assets

83



673



83



(47)

Adjusted Profit from Operations

123,981



111,991



37,874



30,432

Adjusted Profit from Operations margin

15.2  %



17.0  %



16.3  %



16.5  %

















Reconciliation of Net income for the period















Net income for the period

54,217



54,015



18,689



13,453

Share-based compensation expense

24,628



19,888



5,206



5,850

Impairment of tax credits

(8)







Acquisition-related charges (a)

15,796



11,518



4,733



4,970

COVID-19-related charges (b)

2,582





(169)



Impairment of assets

83



673



83



(47)

Adjusted Net income

97,298



86,094



28,542



24,226

Adjusted Net income margin

12.0  %



13.1  %



12.3  %



13.1  %

















Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS















Adjusted Net income

97,298



86,094



28,542



24,226

Diluted shares

39,717



37,674



40,914



37,831

Adjusted Diluted EPS

2.45



2.29



0.70



0.64

 

(a)  Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

(b)  COVID-19 related charges include, when applicable, bad debt provision related to the effect of COVID-19 on our customers' businesses, donations and other expenses directly attributable to the pandemic that are both incremental to charges incurred prior to the outbreak and not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal and clearly separable from normal operations. Moreover, these charges also include rent concessions that we were granted due to the pandemic environment.

 

Globant S.A.

Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)



Metrics

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020













Total Employees

11,855

12,538

12,333

14,340

16,251

IT Professionals

11,021

11,755

11,573

13,436

15,290













North America Revenues %

75.0

74.5

72.8

70.0

65.9

Latin America and Others Revenues %

20.0

19.5

20.8

22.4

24.3

Europe Revenues %

5.0

6.0

6.4

7.6

9.8













USD Revenues %

86.7

86.8

87.0

84.5

85.8

Other Currencies Revenues %

13.3

13.2

13.0

15.5

14.2













Top Customer %

11.7

11.7

10.7

10.8

10.7

Top 5 Customers %

27.0

29.1

31.9

32.2

30.0

Top 10 Customers %

38.5

41.0

44.9

45.0

42.9













Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)

822

876

805

893

798

Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months)

107

112

113

118

129













 

