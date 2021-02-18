Solid End to the Year and Robust Outlook
- Fourth quarter revenues of $232.6 million, up 26.2% year-over-year
- IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.46 for the fourth quarter
- Non-IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.70 for the fourth quarter
LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.
Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.
Fourth quarter 2020 highlights
- Revenues rose to $232.6 million, representing 26.2% year-over-year growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
- IFRS Gross Profit margin was 38.2% compared to 37.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.6% compared to 39.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 11.7% compared to 10.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.3% compared to 16.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.46 compared to $0.35 in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.70 compared to $0.64 in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Full year ended December 31, 2020 highlights
- Revenues rose to $814.1 million, representing 23.5% year-over-year growth.
- IFRS Gross Profit margin was 37.4% compared to 38.5% for the full year 2019.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.1% compared to 40.4% for the full year 2019.
- IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 10.3% compared to 12.2% for the full year 2019.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.2% compared to 17.0% for the full year 2019.
- IFRS Diluted EPS was $1.37 compared to $1.43 for the full year 2019.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $2.45 compared to $2.29 for the full year 2019.
Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2020
- Cash and cash equivalents and current investments were $298.2 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $215.7 million from $82.5 million as of December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, we had $25 million drawn on our credit facility.
- Globant completed the fourth quarter with 16,251 Globers, 15,290 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.
- The geographic revenue breakdown for the fourth quarter was as follows: 65.9% from North America (top country: US), 24.3% from Latin America and others (top country: Argentina) and 9.8% from Europe (top country: Spain).
- In terms of currencies, 85.8% of Globant's revenues for the fourth quarter were denominated in US dollars.
- During the year ended December 31, 2020, Globant served a total of 798 customers and continued to increase its wallet share, having 129 accounts with more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 107 for the same period one year ago.
- Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers represented 10.7%, 30.0% and 42.9% of fourth quarter revenues, respectively.
"2020 was a very challenging year for the whole world, but at the same time it brought an amazing opportunity for us, as more organizations faced the need for profound transformation. We kept pushing the boundaries of our industry, bringing more value to our customers and helping them reinvent themselves. In this context, we delivered a robust 23.5% year over year revenue growth in 2020", said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder. "With our Studios and our AI-accelerators, we will continue to bring together strategy, sustainable business models, digital trends, AI and inclusive culture to unleash our customers' potential."
"Our future-centric vision means putting sustainability at the forefront to deliver digital and cognitive transformations. This vision puts a focus on rethinking business models with our clients", Migoya added. "On this line, we took a step further in December, as we announced the acquisition of consultancy-firm Bluecap, which will be key to help us reinforce our strategic capabilities worldwide".
"I am very satisfied with our overall results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. We started the year on very strong footing, but faced some challenges from COVID-19 during the first half of the second quarter of 2020. However, since then, the demand environment and our overall business continued to improve throughout the rest of 2020, and we ended the year at a robust 23.5% year over year revenue growth, ahead of market expectations. In addition, our hiring remains strong, our attrition remains at historic lows, and our adjusted operating margins are trending back up. All this bodes well for a very positive 2021," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.
2021 First Quarter and Full Year Outlook
Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the first quarter and the full year of 2021:
- First quarter 2021 Revenues are estimated to be at least $258 million, implying at least 34.7% year-over-year growth.
- First quarter 2021 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15%-17%.
- First quarter 2021 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $0.79 (assuming an average of 41.2 million diluted shares outstanding during the first quarter).
- Fiscal year 2021 Revenues are estimated to be at least $1,047 million, implying at least 28.6% year-over-year revenue growth.
- Fiscal year 2021 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15%-17%.
- Fiscal year 2021 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $3.20 (assuming an average of 41.5 million diluted shares outstanding during 2021).
Conference Call and Webcast
Martín Migoya and Juan Urthiague will discuss the full year and fourth quarter 2020 results in a conference call today beginning at 4:30pm ET.
About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)
We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to empower organizations in every aspect.
We have more than 16,200 employees and are present in 16 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.
For more information, please visit www.globant.com
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.
Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of non-financial assets, acquisition-related charges and COVID-19 related expenses. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 and its consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by IASB.
Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, impairment of non-financial assets, acquisition-related charges and COVID-19 related expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.
Forward Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.
Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Globant S.A.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Year ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Revenues
814,139
659,325
232,636
184,306
Cost of revenues
(509,812)
(405,164)
(143,723)
(114,501)
Gross profit
304,327
254,161
88,913
69,805
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(217,222)
(172,478)
(61,972)
(50,195)
Net impairment losses on financial assets
(3,080)
(228)
445
388
Other operating expense, net
(83)
(720)
(83)
—
Profit from operations
83,942
80,735
27,303
19,998
Finance income
1,920
958
543
330
Finance expense
(10,430)
(6,653)
(2,991)
(2,545)
Other financial results, net
3,601
(5,894)
1,429
(495)
Financial results, net
(4,909)
(11,589)
(1,019)
(2,710)
Share of results of investment in associates
(622)
(224)
(247)
(41)
Other income and expenses, net
(1,887)
110
1,737
75
Profit before income tax
76,524
69,032
27,774
17,322
Income tax
(22,307)
(15,017)
(9,085)
(3,869)
Net income for the year / period
54,217
54,015
18,689
13,453
Other comprehensive income (loss) net of income tax effects
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:
- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
(398)
(400)
2,141
558
- Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI
—
(373)
—
(1)
- Gains and losses on cash flow hedges
281
352
1,129
586
Total comprehensive income for the year / period
54,100
53,594
21,959
14,596
Net income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
54,217
54,015
18,689
13,453
Non-controlling interest
—
—
—
—
Net income for the year / period
54,217
54,015
18,689
13,453
Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:
Owners of the Company
54,100
53,594
21,959
14,596
Non-controlling interest
—
—
—
—
Total comprehensive income for the year / period
54,100
53,594
21,959
14,596
Earnings per share
Basic
1.41
1.48
0.47
0.36
Diluted
1.37
1.43
0.46
0.35
Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)
Basic
38,515
36,586
39,713
36,897
Diluted
39,717
37,674
40,914
37,985
Globant S.A.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
278,939
62,721
Investments
19,284
19,780
Trade receivables
196,020
156,676
Other assets
8,146
13,439
Other receivables
31,633
19,308
Other financial assets
1,577
4,527
Total current assets
535,599
276,451
Non-current assets
Trade receivables
5,644
—
Investments
615
418
Other assets
6,954
7,796
Other receivables
9,629
8,810
Deferred tax assets
41,507
26,868
Investment in associates
3,154
3,776
Other financial assets
15,147
1,683
Property and equipment
101,027
87,533
Intangible assets
86,721
27,110
Right-of-use asset
90,010
58,781
Goodwill
392,760
188,538
Total non-current assets
753,168
411,313
TOTAL ASSETS
1,288,767
687,764
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade payables
35,266
31,487
Payroll and social security taxes payable
111,881
72,252
Borrowings
907
1,198
Other financial liabilities
19,822
8,937
Lease liabilities
15,358
19,439
Tax liabilities
11,804
7,898
Income tax payable
10,511
4,612
Other liabilities
81
368
Total current liabilities
205,630
146,191
Non-current liabilities
Trade payables
5,240
5,500
Borrowings
25,061
50,188
Other financial liabilities
74,376
1,617
Lease liabilities
72,240
41,924
Deferred tax liabilities
13,698
1,028
Provisions for contingencies
12,583
2,602
Total non-current liabilities
203,198
102,859
TOTAL LIABILITIES
408,828
249,050
Capital and reserves
Issued capital
47,861
44,356
Additional paid-in capital
541,157
157,537
Other reserves
(2,674)
(2,557)
Retained earnings
293,595
239,378
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
879,939
438,714
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,288,767
687,764
Globant S.A.
Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)
Year ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit
Gross Profit
304,327
254,161
88,913
69,805
Depreciation and amortization expense
9,759
7,350
2,430
2,369
Share-based compensation expense
4,109
4,976
690
1,309
Adjusted gross profit
318,195
266,487
92,033
73,483
Adjusted gross profit margin
39.1 %
40.4 %
39.6 %
39.9 %
Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(217,222)
(172,478)
(61,972)
(50,195)
Depreciation and amortization expense
22,691
16,905
7,232
4,393
Share-based compensation expense
20,519
14,912
4,516
4,541
Acquisition-related charges (a)
10,096
9,571
3,969
4,121
COVID-19-related charges (b)
(613)
—
—
—
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
(164,529)
(131,090)
(46,255)
(37,140)
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues
(20.2) %
(19.9) %
(19.9) %
(20.2) %
Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations
Profit from Operations
83,942
80,735
27,303
19,998
Share-based compensation expense
24,628
19,888
5,206
5,850
Impairment of tax credits
(8)
—
—
—
Acquisition-related charges (a)
12,754
10,695
5,451
4,631
COVID-19-related charges (b)
2,582
—
(169)
—
Impairment of assets
83
673
83
(47)
Adjusted Profit from Operations
123,981
111,991
37,874
30,432
Adjusted Profit from Operations margin
15.2 %
17.0 %
16.3 %
16.5 %
Reconciliation of Net income for the period
Net income for the period
54,217
54,015
18,689
13,453
Share-based compensation expense
24,628
19,888
5,206
5,850
Impairment of tax credits
(8)
—
—
—
Acquisition-related charges (a)
15,796
11,518
4,733
4,970
COVID-19-related charges (b)
2,582
—
(169)
—
Impairment of assets
83
673
83
(47)
Adjusted Net income
97,298
86,094
28,542
24,226
Adjusted Net income margin
12.0 %
13.1 %
12.3 %
13.1 %
Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS
Adjusted Net income
97,298
86,094
28,542
24,226
Diluted shares
39,717
37,674
40,914
37,831
Adjusted Diluted EPS
2.45
2.29
0.70
0.64
(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.
(b) COVID-19 related charges include, when applicable, bad debt provision related to the effect of COVID-19 on our customers' businesses, donations and other expenses directly attributable to the pandemic that are both incremental to charges incurred prior to the outbreak and not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal and clearly separable from normal operations. Moreover, these charges also include rent concessions that we were granted due to the pandemic environment.
Globant S.A.
Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)
Metrics
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Total Employees
11,855
12,538
12,333
14,340
16,251
IT Professionals
11,021
11,755
11,573
13,436
15,290
North America Revenues %
75.0
74.5
72.8
70.0
65.9
Latin America and Others Revenues %
20.0
19.5
20.8
22.4
24.3
Europe Revenues %
5.0
6.0
6.4
7.6
9.8
USD Revenues %
86.7
86.8
87.0
84.5
85.8
Other Currencies Revenues %
13.3
13.2
13.0
15.5
14.2
Top Customer %
11.7
11.7
10.7
10.8
10.7
Top 5 Customers %
27.0
29.1
31.9
32.2
30.0
Top 10 Customers %
38.5
41.0
44.9
45.0
42.9
Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)
822
876
805
893
798
Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months)
107
112
113
118
129
