  • Third quarter revenues of $341.8 million, up 65.0% year-over-year
  • IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.60 for the third quarter
  • Non-IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.98 for the third quarter

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues rose to $341.8 million, representing 65.0% year-over-year growth.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 38.5% compared to 37.1% in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.8% compared to 39.0% in the third quarter of 2020.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 11.6% compared to 11.2% in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.5% compared to 15.3% in the third quarter of 2020.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.60 compared to $0.30 in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.98 compared to $0.56 in the third quarter of 2020.

Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues rose to $917.3 million, representing 57.7% year-over-year growth.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 38.2% compared to 37.0% in the first nine months of 2020.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.6% compared to 38.9% in the first nine months of 2020.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 11.0% compared to 9.7% in the first nine months of 2020.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.4% compared to 14.8% in the first nine months of 2020.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $1.60 compared to $0.90 in the first nine months of 2020.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $2.69 compared to $1.60 in the first nine months of 2020.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2021

  • Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $482.6 million as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $184.4 million from $298.2 million as of December 31, 2020. As of September 30, 2021, our credit facility was fully undrawn.
  • Globant completed the third quarter of 2021 with 21,849 Globers, 20,573 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.
  • The geographic revenue breakdown for the third quarter of 2021 was as follows: 65.2% from North America (top country: US), 22.0% from Latin America and others (top country: Argentina), 11.1% from Europe (top country: Spain) and 1.7% from Asia (top country: India).
  • In terms of currencies, 74.8% of Globant's revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were denominated in US dollars.
  • During the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, Globant served 1,018 customers and continued to increase its wallet share, having 162 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 118 for the same period one year ago.
  • Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the third quarter of 2021 represented 11.5%, 27.6% and 39.7% of revenues, respectively.

"According to IDC, digital transformation spending is expected to reach $6.3 trillion between 2022 and 2024. As a leader in this growing space, we continue to innovate. We recently announced new digital Studios, such as the Metaverse studio, and intend to continue expanding our capabilities, including our new Reinvention Studios focused on disruptive industries. We expect to close this year with over 56% annual revenue growth, the highest in our history as a publicly-traded company." said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder.

"Globant reported another quarter of robust revenue growth, up 65% year over year. Margins also improved, driven by our strong pricing power and SG&A efficiencies. Hiring remained solid in Q3, with the net addition of 2,223 IT professionals. We also provided robust Q4 guidance, implying a material increase in full year 2021 revenue, margin and EPS expectations. We continue to witness a demand environment stronger than ever before, and our robust pipeline makes us believe we can deliver elevated levels of growth in the coming years," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2021 Fourth Quarter Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the fourth quarter of 2021:

  • Fourth quarter 2021 Revenues are estimated to be at least $359 million, or 54.3% year over year growth.
  • Fourth quarter 2021 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 16%-17%.
  • Fourth quarter 2021 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $1.01 (assuming an average of 42.9 million diluted shares outstanding during the fourth quarter).

Conference Call and Webcast

Martín Migoya and Juan Urthiague will discuss the third quarter 2021 results in a video conference call today beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:

https://more.globant.com/F3Q21EarningsCall

Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 21,800 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to interim periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of non-financial assets, acquisition-related charges, COVID-19 related expenses and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and its condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, impairment of assets, acquisition-related charges COVID-19 related expenses and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Globant S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)















Nine months ended



Three months ended





September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020



September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020



















Revenues



917,261





581,503





341,834





207,223



Cost of revenues



(566,591)





(366,089)





(210,342)





(130,253)



Gross profit



350,670





215,414





131,492





76,970





















Selling, general and administrative expenses



(243,366)





(155,250)





(89,269)





(53,796)



Net impairment losses on financial assets



(6,516)





(3,525)





(2,513)





19



Other operating income



11















Profit from operations



100,799





56,639





39,710





23,193





















Finance income



474





1,377





144





670



Finance expense



(8,502)





(7,439)





(2,559)





(2,333)



Other financial results, net



(2,831)





2,172





(2,176)





(1,452)



Financial results, net



(10,859)





(3,890)





(4,591)





(3,115)





















Share of results of investment in associates



(233)





(375)









(293)





















Other (expense)  income, net



(2,887)





(3,624)





(2,444)





(3,667)



Profit before income tax



86,820





48,750





32,675





16,118





















Income tax



(19,596)





(13,222)





(7,065)





(3,779)



Net income for the period



67,224





35,528





25,610





12,339





















- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations



(2,627)





(2,539)





(189)





(1,002)



- Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI



(18)









(18)





23



- Gains and losses on cash flow hedges



673





(848)





577





(14)



Total comprehensive income for the period



65,252





32,141





25,980





11,346





















Net income attributable to:

















Owners of the Company



67,092





35,528





25,478





12,339



Non-controlling interest



132









132







Net income for the period



67,224





35,528





25,610





12,339





















Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

















Owners of the Company



65,120





32,141





25,848





11,346



Non-controlling interest



132









132







Total comprehensive income for the period



65,252





32,141





25,980





11,346



Earnings per share

















Basic



1.65





0.93





0.61





0.31



Diluted



1.60





0.90





0.60





0.30



Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)

















Basic



40,688





38,113





41,625





39,629



Diluted



41,872





39,314





42,809





40,830



 

Globant S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)















September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents



399,726





278,939



Investments



82,879





19,284



Trade receivables



294,356





196,020



Other assets



7,018





8,146



Other receivables



53,061





31,633



Other financial assets



2,922





1,577



Total current assets



839,962





535,599













Non-current assets









Trade Receivables







5,644



Investments



1,027





615



Other assets



5,351





6,954



Other Receivables



22,832





9,629



Deferred tax assets



53,907





41,507



Investment in associates







3,154



Other financial assets



23,166





15,147



Property and equipment



115,853





101,027



Intangible assets



96,943





86,721



Right-of-use assets



122,043





90,010



Goodwill



495,633





392,760



Total non-current assets



936,755





753,168



TOTAL ASSETS



1,776,717





1,288,767













LIABILITIES









Current liabilities









Trade payables



64,119





35,266



Payroll and social security taxes payable



150,112





111,881



Borrowings



524





907



Other financial liabilities



63,160





19,822



Lease liabilities



19,606





15,358



Tax liabilities



12,247





11,804



Income tax payable



13,517





10,511



Other liabilities



4,010





81



Total current liabilities



327,295





205,630













Non-current liabilities









Trade payables



4,637





5,240



Borrowings



2,103





25,061



Other financial liabilities



53,513





74,376



Lease liabilities



97,466





72,240



Deferred tax liabilities



8,711





13,698



Income tax payable



3,961







Provisions for contingencies



14,529





12,583



Total non-current liabilities



184,920





203,198



TOTAL LIABILITIES



512,215





408,828













Capital and reserves









Issued capital



50,003





47,861



Additional paid-in capital



855,678





541,157



Other reserves



(4,646)





(2,674)



Retained earnings



360,687





293,595



Total equity attributable to owners of the Company



1,261,722





879,939



Non-controlling interests



2,780







Total equity



1,264,502





879,939



TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES



1,776,717





1,288,767



 

Globant S.A.

Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)











Nine months ended



Three months ended



September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020



September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020

















Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit















Gross Profit

350,670





215,414





131,492





76,970



Depreciation and amortization expense

9,482





7,329





3,599





2,690



Share-based compensation expense

2,824





3,419





994





1,091



Adjusted gross profit

362,976





226,162





136,085





80,751



Adjusted gross profit margin

39.6

%



38.9

%



39.8

%



39.0

%

















Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses















Selling, general and administrative expenses

(243,366)





(155,250)





(89,269)





(53,796)



Depreciation and amortization expense

35,126





15,459





13,381





5,562



Share-based compensation expense

24,412





16,003





8,621





5,518



Acquisition-related charges (a)

9,378





6,127





2,782





1,879



COVID-19-related charges (b)





(613)









(613)



Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

(174,450)





(118,274)





(64,485)





(41,450)



Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues

(19.0)

%



(20.3)

%



(18.9)

%



(20.0)

%

















Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations















Profit from Operations

100,799





56,639





39,710





23,193



Share-based compensation expense

27,236





19,422





9,615





6,609



Impairment of tax credits





(8)









(8)



Acquisition-related charges (a)

20,464





7,303





6,991





2,263



COVID-19-related charges (b)

2,228





2,751









(434)



Impairment of assets

(11)















Adjusted Profit from Operations

150,716





86,107





56,316





31,623



Adjusted Profit from Operations margin

16.4

%



14.8

%



16.5

%



15.3

%

















Reconciliation of Net income for the period















Net income for the period

67,092





35,528





25,478





12,339



Share-based compensation expense

27,236





19,422





9,615





6,609



Impairment of tax credits





(8)









(8)



Acquisition-related charges (a)

26,398





11,063





10,196





5,920



COVID-19-related charges (b)

2,228





2,751









(434)



Impairment of assets

(11)















Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments (c)

(10,336)





(5,814)





(3,408)





(1,399)



Adjusted Net income

112,607





62,942





41,881





23,027



Adjusted Net income margin

12.3

%



10.8

%



12.3

%



11.1

%

















Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS















Adjusted Net income

112,607





62,942





41,881





23,027



Diluted shares

41,872





39,314





42,809





40,830



Adjusted Diluted EPS

2.69





1.60





0.98





0.56



 

(a)  Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

(b)  COVID-19 related charges include, when applicable, bad debt provision related to the effect of COVID-19 on our customers businesses, donations and other expenses directly attributable to the pandemic that are both incremental to charges incurred prior to the outbreak and not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal and clearly separable from normal operations. Moreover, these charges also include rent concessions that we were granted due to the pandemic environment.

(c)  Non-IFRS adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS for Q3 of 2020 reflects the tax impact of non-IFRS adjustments. Non-IFRS adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS for Q3 2020, previously presented were recast to conform to the current presentation.

 

Globant S.A.

Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)













Metrics

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021













Total Employees

14,340



16,251



17,267



19,428



21,849



IT Professionals

13,436



15,290



16,284



18,350



20,573















North America Revenues %

70.0



65.9



63.1



63.8



65.2



Latin America and Others Revenues %

22.4



24.3



23.6



21.6



22.0



Europe Revenues %

7.6



9.8



12.0



13.2



11.1



Asia Revenues %





1.3



1.4



1.7















USD Revenues %

84.5



85.8



77.7



76.4



74.8



Other Currencies Revenues %

15.5



14.2



22.3



23.6



25.2















Top Customer %

10.8



10.7



10.5



10.3



11.5



Top 5 Customers %

32.2



30.0



28.4



26.4



27.6



Top 10 Customers %

45.0



42.9



41.0



39.8



39.7















Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)

893



798



860



941



1,018



Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months)

118



129



139



154



162















