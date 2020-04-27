MCKINNEY, Texas, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In this time of uncertainty and loss, the Globe Life family of companies has work available now in all states across the United States, including Canada and New Zealand.
Through our subsidiaries, American Income Life, Family Heritage Division, Globe Life Insurance Company of New York, Liberty National Division, National Income Life and United American, the Globe Life companies provide quality insurance policies to working families, giving them the ability to face the unexpected from a position of strength. We are seeking career-minded individuals to join our family of companies and help provide protection to people when they need it most.
We offer a comprehensive training program, competitive compensation and bonuses based on personal performance, and the flexibility to be in business for yourself but not by yourself.
As a financial institution deemed as an essential business, the Globe Life companies remain open for business and positions are available for people seeking work. Online interviews are available to ensure the safety of the public and follow the recommended guidelines of the CDC.
Contact us at careers@globe.life to join our team.
About Globe Life Inc.:
Globe Life (NYSE: GL) is headquartered in McKinney, TX and has more than 11,000 insurance agents and 3,000 corporate employees. With a mission to Make Tomorrow Better, Globe Life is the top volume issuer of ordinary individual life insurance policies in the United States (as reported by S&P Global Market Intelligence) and has more life insurance policyholders than any other insurance company. Globe Life's insurance subsidiaries include American Income Life, Family Heritage Life, Globe Life And Accident Company, Globe Life Insurance Company of New York, Liberty National Life, National Income Life, and United American. More information is available at GlobeLifeInsurance.com.