Globe_Life_Stacked_Logo.jpg
By Globe Life Inc.

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will release First Quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.  At that time a copy of the Company's Q1 - 2020 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Calls and Meetings.  In conjunction with the First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release of Globe Life Inc. you are invited to listen to a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 11:00 am Eastern (10:00 am Central).

First Quarter Conference Call
Thursday, April 23, 2020
11:00 a.m. (Eastern)

Listen live and as a replay at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Calls and Meetings

or
Call-In Number: 
 334-777-6978
(Pass Code:  Globe Life Inc.)

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct response, and exclusive and independent agencies. 

