MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) reported today that for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, net income was $1.69 per diluted common share, compared with $1.45 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. Net operating income for the quarter was $1.70 per diluted common share, compared with $1.56 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $6.83 per diluted common share, compared with $6.09 per diluted common share for the year-ago period. Net operating income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $6.75 per diluted common share compared with $6.13 per diluted common share for the prior period.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Net income as an ROE was 11.6% for the year ended December 31, 2019. Net operating income as an ROE excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities was 14.5% for the same period.
- Life underwriting margin at the American Income Life Division increased over the year-ago quarter by 9%.
- Life premiums increased over the year-ago quarter by 8% at the American Income Life Division. Health premiums increased over the year-ago quarter by 8% at the Family Heritage Division.
- Life net sales at the Liberty National Division and American Income Life Division increased over the year-ago quarter by 13% and 9%, respectively.
- Total health net sales increased over the year-ago quarter by 13%.
- 930,044 shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock were repurchased during the quarter.
GLOBE LIFE INC.
Earnings Release—Q4 2019
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net operating income, a non-GAAP(1) financial measure, has been used consistently by Globe Life's management for many years to evaluate the operating performance of the Company, and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as realized investment gains and losses and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
The following table represents Globe Life's operating summary for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:
Operating Summary
Per Share
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
%
Chg.
2019
2018
%
Chg.
Insurance underwriting income(2)
$
1.62
$
1.51
7
$
179,563
$
171,256
5
Excess investment income(2)
0.57
0.54
6
62,599
61,680
1
Parent company expense
(0.02)
(0.03)
(2,273)
(2,878)
Income tax
(0.43)
(0.39)
10
(47,146)
(44,870)
5
Stock compensation benefit (expense), net of tax
(0.04)
(0.07)
(4,650)
(8,166)
Net operating income
1.70
1.56
9
188,093
177,022
6
Reconciling items, net of tax:
Realized gain (loss)—investments
0.02
(0.04)
1,734
(4,362)
Realized loss—redemption of debt
—
(0.08)
—
(8,752)
Part D adjustments—discontinued operations
—
—
—
11
Non-operating fees
—
—
(508)
—
Legal proceedings
(0.02)
—
(2,258)
—
Tax reform adjustment
—
0.01
—
798
Net income(3)
$
1.69
$
1.45
$
187,061
$
164,717
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
110,665
113,667
(1) GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
(2) Definitions included within this document.
(3) A GAAP-basis consolidated statement of operations is included in the appendix of this report.
Note: Tables in this earnings release may not sum due to rounding.
The following table represents Globe Life's operating summary for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:
Operating Summary
Per Share
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
%
2019
2018
%
Insurance underwriting income
$
6.44
$
5.87
10
$
717,557
$
676,025
6
Excess investment income
2.31
2.13
8
257,605
245,094
5
Parent company expense
(0.09)
(0.09)
(10,260)
(10,684)
Income tax
(1.70)
(1.55)
10
(189,155)
(178,475)
6
Stock compensation benefit (expense), net of tax
(0.21)
(0.22)
(23,645)
(24,986)
Net operating income
6.75
6.13
10
752,102
706,974
6
Reconciling items, net of tax:
Realized gain (loss)—investments
0.15
0.06
16,291
7,327
Realized loss—redemption of debt
—
(0.08)
—
(8,752)
Part D adjustments—discontinued operations
—
—
(92)
(44)
Administrative settlements
—
(0.03)
(400)
(3,590)
Non-operating fees
—
(0.01)
(508)
(1,247)
Legal proceedings
(0.06)
—
(6,603)
—
Tax reform adjustment
—
0.01
—
798
Net income
$
6.83
$
6.09
$
760,790
$
701,466
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
111,381
115,249
MANAGEMENT VS. GAAP MEASURES
Shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities, and book value per share, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities, are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of unrealized gains or losses which are primarily attributable to fluctuation in interest rates associated with the available-for-sale portfolio. Management views the business in this manner because the Company has the ability and generally, the intent, to hold investments to maturity and meaningful trends can more easily be identified without the fluctuations. Shareholders' equity and book value per share are the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
Net income as an ROE(1)
11.6
%
12.3
%
Net operating income as an ROE (excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities)
14.5
%
14.6
%
December 31,
2019
2018
Shareholders' equity
$
7,294,307
$
5,415,177
Impact of adjustment to exclude net unrealized gains on fixed maturities
(1,962,268)
(425,961)
Shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities
$
5,332,039
$
4,989,216
Book value per share
$
66.02
$
48.11
Impact of adjustment to exclude net unrealized gains on fixed maturities
(17.76)
(3.79)
Book value per share, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities
$
48.26
$
44.32
(1) Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.
INSURANCE OPERATIONS—comparing Q4 2019 with Q4 2018:
Life insurance accounted for 74% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 70% of total premium revenue.
Health insurance accounted for 25% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 30% of total premium revenue.
Net sales of life insurance increased 7%, while net health sales increased 13%.
The following table summarizes Globe Life's premium revenue by product type for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:
Insurance Premium Revenue
Quarter Ended
December 31,
2019
December 31,
2018
%
Chg.
Life insurance
$
631,470
$
600,171
5
Health insurance
275,214
256,900
7
Total
$
906,684
$
857,071
6
INSURANCE UNDERWRITING INCOME
Insurance underwriting margin is management's measure of profitability of the Company's life, health, and annuity segments' underwriting performance, and consists of premiums less policy obligations, commissions and other acquisition expenses. Insurance underwriting income is the sum of the insurance underwriting margins of the life, health, and annuity segments, plus other income, less insurance administrative expenses. It excludes the investment segment, Parent Company expense and income taxes. Management believes this information helps provide a better understanding of the business and a more meaningful analysis of underwriting results by distribution channel. Insurance underwriting income, a non-GAAP measure, is a component of net operating income, which is reconciled to net income in the Results of Operations section above.
The following table summarizes Globe Life's insurance underwriting income by segment for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:
Insurance Underwriting Income
Quarter Ended
December 31,
2019
% of
Premium
December 31,
2018
% of
Premium
%
Chg.
Insurance underwriting margins:
Life
$
177,116
28
$
167,707
28
6
Health
61,024
22
58,214
23
5
Annuity
2,326
2,660
240,466
228,581
5
Other income
241
56
Administrative expenses
(61,144)
(57,381)
7
Insurance underwriting income
$
179,563
$
171,256
5
Per share
$
1.62
$
1.51
7
Administrative expenses were $61 million, up 6.6% from the year-ago quarter. The ratio of administrative expenses to premium was 6.7%, same as the year-ago quarter.
LIFE INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Our distribution channels consist of the following exclusive agencies, American Income Life Division (American Income), Liberty National Division (Liberty National) and Family Heritage Division (Family Heritage); an independent agency, United American Division (United American); and our Direct to Consumer Division.
Total premium, underwriting margins, first-year collected premium and net sales by all distribution channels are shown at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com at "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."
Life Underwriting Margin
Quarter Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
Amount
% of
Premium
Amount
% of
Premium
%
Chg.
American Income
$
98,209
33
$
90,313
33
9
Direct to Consumer
39,152
19
38,989
19
—
Liberty National
18,479
26
17,753
25
4
Other
21,276
40
20,652
38
3
Total
$
177,116
28
$
167,707
28
6
Life Premium
Quarter Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
%
American Income
$
297,245
$
275,961
8
Direct to Consumer
209,013
200,410
4
Liberty National
71,544
69,654
3
Other
53,668
54,146
(1)
Total
$
631,470
$
600,171
5
Life Net Sales(1)
Quarter Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
%
American Income
$
59,296
$
54,482
9
Direct to Consumer
29,788
29,155
2
Liberty National
14,618
12,984
13
Other
3,036
3,392
(10)
Total
$
106,738
$
100,013
7
(1)
Net sales is annualized premium issued (gross premium that would be received during the policies' first year in force and assuming that none of the policies lapsed or terminated), net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. We believe that net sales is a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.
HEALTH INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Health Underwriting Margin
Quarter Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
Amount
% of
Premium
Amount
% of
Premium
%
United American
$
15,353
14
$
13,705
14
12
Family Heritage
18,836
25
17,526
25
7
Liberty National
10,377
22
11,195
24
(7)
American Income
13,665
53
12,726
54
7
Direct to Consumer
2,793
15
3,062
16
(9)
Total
$
61,024
22
$
58,214
23
5
Health Premium
Quarter Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
%
United American
$
108,311
$
97,341
11
Family Heritage
75,713
70,360
8
Liberty National
46,691
46,780
—
American Income
25,586
23,562
9
Direct to Consumer
18,913
18,857
—
Total
$
275,214
$
256,900
7
Health Net Sales(1)
Quarter Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
%
United American
$
31,942
$
29,752
7
Family Heritage
18,173
15,221
19
Liberty National
7,172
6,392
12
American Income
4,951
3,735
33
Direct to Consumer
1,554
1,330
17
Total
$
63,792
$
56,430
13
(1)
Net sales is annualized premium issued (gross premium that would be received during the policies' first year in force and assuming that none of the policies lapsed or terminated), net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. We believe that net sales is a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.
PRODUCING EXCLUSIVE AGENT COUNT RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Quarterly Average
Producing Agent Count(1)
End of Quarter
Agent Count
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
2019
2018
%
2019
2019
2018
%
2019
American Income
7,631
6,936
10
7,578
7,551
6,894
10
7,700
Liberty National
2,534
2,172
17
2,398
2,660
2,159
23
2,421
Family Heritage
1,228
1,129
9
1,135
1,286
1,097
17
1,236
(1) The quarterly average producing agent count is based on the actual count at the end of each week during the period.
INVESTMENTS
Management uses excess investment income as the measure to evaluate the performance of the investment segment. It is defined as net investment income less both the required interest attributable to net policy liabilities and the interest on debt. We also view excess investment income per diluted common share as an important and useful measure to evaluate performance of the investment segment, since it takes into consideration our stock repurchase program.
The following table summarizes Globe Life's investment income, excess investment income, and excess investment income per diluted common share.
Excess Investment Income
Quarter Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
%
Chg.
Net investment income
$
227,456
$
224,233
1
Required interest:
Interest on net policy liabilities(1)
(144,355)
(138,943)
4
Interest on debt
(20,502)
(23,610)
(13)
Total required interest
(164,857)
(162,553)
1
Excess investment income
$
62,599
$
61,680
1
Per share
$
0.57
$
0.54
6
(1) Interest on net policy liabilities is a component of total policyholder benefits, a GAAP measure.
Net investment income increased 1%, while average invested assets increased 4%. Required interest on net policy liabilities increased 4%, while average net policy liabilities increased 3%. The weighted average discount rate for the net policy liabilities was 5.7% and was in line with the year-ago quarter.
The composition of the investment portfolio at book value at December 31, 2019 is as follows:
Investment Portfolio
As of
December 31, 2019
Amount
% of Total
Fixed maturities at fair value(1)
$
18,907,147
95
%
Policy loans
575,492
3
Other long-term investments(2)
326,347
2
Short-term investments
38,285
—
Total
$
19,847,271
100
%
(1) Fixed maturities at amortized cost as of December 31, 2019 were $16.4 billion.
(2) Includes $186 million of investments accounted for under the fair value option which have an amortized cost of $176 million as of December 31, 2019.
Fixed maturities at amortized cost by asset class as of December 31, 2019 are as follows:
Fixed Maturity Portfolio by Sector
As of
December 31, 2019
Investment
Grade
Below
Investment
Grade
Total
Corporate bonds
$
13,630,386
$
602,915
$
14,233,301
Municipals
1,559,736
—
1,559,736
Government-sponsored enterprises
332,340
—
332,340
Government & agencies
89,167
—
89,167
Collateralized debt obligations
—
56,990
56,990
Other asset-backed securities
129,992
14,250
144,242
Total
$
15,741,621
$
674,155
$
16,415,776
The market value of Globe Life's fixed maturity portfolio was $18.9 billion compared with amortized cost of $16.4 billion. Net unrealized gains were comprised of gross unrealized gains of $2.6 billion and gross unrealized losses of $83 million.
Globe Life is not a party to any credit default swaps and does not participate in securities lending.
At amortized cost, 96% of fixed maturities (97% at market value) were rated "investment grade." The fixed maturity portfolio earned an annual taxable equivalent effective yield of 5.41% during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 5.56% in the year-ago quarter.
Comparable information for acquisitions of fixed maturity investments is as follows:
Fixed Maturity Acquisitions
Quarter Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
Amount
$
449,101
$
409,050
Average annual effective yield
4.1
%
5.3
%
Average rating
A+
A-
Average life (in years) to:
Next call
15.2
17.6
Maturity
31.4
22.5
SHARE REPURCHASE:
During the quarter, the Company repurchased 930,044 shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock at a total cost of $93 million for an average share price of $99.82.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company repurchased 3.9 million shares at a total cost of $350 million for an average share price of $89.04.
LIQUIDITY/CAPITAL:
Globe Life's operations consist primarily of writing basic protection life and supplemental health insurance policies which generate strong and stable cash flows. Capital at the insurance companies is sufficient to support operations.
EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020:
Globe Life projects that net operating income per share will be in the range of $7.03 to $7.23 for the year ending December 31, 2020.
NON-GAAP MEASURES:
In this news release, Globe Life includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing broader perspective. Globe Life's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed financial information, including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements, is located at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Investors page under "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."
GLOBE LIFE INC.
GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue:
Life premium
$
631,470
$
600,171
$
2,517,784
$
2,406,555
Health premium
275,214
256,900
1,077,346
1,015,339
Other premium
—
—
4
12
Total premium
906,684
857,071
3,595,134
3,421,906
Net investment income
227,456
224,233
910,459
882,512
Realized gains (losses)
2,195
(16,600)
20,621
(1,804)
Other income
241
33
1,318
1,137
Total revenue
1,136,576
1,064,737
4,527,532
4,303,751
Benefits and expenses:
Life policyholder benefits
410,437
395,174
1,638,053
1,591,790
Health policyholder benefits
176,361
165,534
687,764
649,188
Other policyholder benefits
7,740
8,412
31,532
34,264
Total policyholder benefits
594,538
569,120
2,357,349
2,275,242
Amortization of deferred acquisition costs
139,290
128,501
551,726
516,690
Commissions, premium taxes, and non-deferred acquisition costs
76,745
69,789
298,047
278,487
Other operating expense
78,413
70,082
304,825
279,585
Interest expense
20,502
23,610
84,306
90,076
Total benefits and expenses
909,488
861,102
3,596,253
3,440,080
Income before income taxes
227,088
203,635
931,279
863,671
Income tax benefit (expense)
(40,027)
(38,929)
(170,397)
(162,161)
Income from continuing operations
187,061
164,706
760,882
701,510
Discontinued operations:
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
11
(92)
(44)
Net income
$
187,061
$
164,717
$
760,790
$
701,466
Total basic net income per common share
$
1.73
$
1.48
$
6.97
$
6.22
Total diluted net income per common share
$
1.69
$
1.45
$
6.83
$
6.09