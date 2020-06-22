WOODRIDGE, Ill., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Union Industrial Corporation, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures' parent company, is pleased to announce an agreement in principle for the creation of a new joint venture with Thai-Kin Co., Ltd, an industry-leading manufacturer of bath and furniture accessories. This joint venture will eventually result in the formation of a new entity focused on the development and manufacturing of kitchen and bathroom faucets, based out of Chonburi, Thailand; the current home of Thai-Kin.
"Globe Union is excited to be partnering with Thai-Kin and looks forward to realizing the synergies created from this joint venture to develop and offer a broader portfolio of products to our partners," shared Todd Talbot, Globe Union's CEO.
Combining the vast experiences of Globe Union within the faucet industry, with the equally impressive background Thai-Kin shares in the bath accessories market, both companies are poised to create a new global leader in faucet production, while complementing their own independent and successful businesses.
Arthur Hsu, Thai-Kin Chairman, expressed, "Thai-Kin looks forward to building our relationship with Globe Union. This opportunity presents great growth potential for both companies, but is more importantly reflective of our shared commitment to creating value for customers."
While details on how the businesses will transact and a timeline for production of faucets in Chonburi are still being finalized, the companies expect the joint venture to begin shipping product in 2021. Additionally, each business will continue to separately maintain their current established manufacturing operations around the world.
About Globe Union Industrial Corporation:
Headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan, Globe Union is a worldwide leader in kitchen and bathroom plumbing products. More than 6,000 employees are part of the Globe Union family, and the company owns and operates 21 locations around the world. Globe Union has five key brands, including Gerber Plumbing Fixtures. Globe Union's commitment to excellence is embodied by offering customers the best possible value for the highest standards of product design and manufacture. The harmony between the Globe Union and Gerber missions ensures that we consistently deliver on our promises.
About Gerber® Plumbing Fixtures:
For nearly a century, Gerber has manufactured tried and true, high-quality kitchen and bathroom plumbing products. Each team member in the Gerber family delivers on our commitment to providing dependability reflected in both our products and customer care throughout North America. We earn the trust of trade professionals and homeowners alike who find value in products that have both style and substance – performing without exception for years to come, all while being surprisingly affordable. Gerber's comprehensive offering of plumbing solutions is created with the entire experience in mind, from easy installation to reliable everyday use, and is supported by Gerber's industry-leading warranties. As a partner in the U.S. EPA WaterSense® Program, Gerber is committed to protecting the environment through resource conservation, and creating high-efficiency and eco-friendly products.
