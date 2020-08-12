GLUC_Logo.jpg

Glucose Health, Inc. Logo

 By Glucose Health, Inc.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) – the manufacturer of GLUCODOWN® – today reported 2nd quarter fiscal 2020 revenues increased 186% compared to the 2nd quarter of fiscal 2019 – Q2 2020 revenues were just $7,140 short of tripling 2nd quarter 2019 revenues.

 

 

During the 2nd quarter, Glucose Health, Inc. experienced unprecedented consumer demand for GLUCODOWN® – in particular at Amazon.  By mid-June it became apparent to management that GLUCODOWN® inventories at Amazon were rapidly depleting and the Company responded quickly by placing new production orders. However, by the last month of the quarter (July), three of four GLUCODOWN® flavors at Amazon, were sold-out. In total, more than 15,000 containers of GLUCODOWN® were purchased in the 2nd quarter of 2020, via the national retailers including Amazon, with which Glucose Health, Inc. has distribution agreements.

Also driving 2nd quarter revenues higher, GLUCODOWN® advertising expanded to DISH and DIRECT TV, for the first time. As consumers view the now memorable GLUCODOWN® "Hey Mike" commercial on cable TV (or via Facebook promoted video ads) they are excited to discover an entirely original product – the first and only nutritious, but most importantly delicious, tea mix, infused with a special form of soluble fiber shown to maintain healthy blood sugar and regular digestive health.[1]

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)
Manufactured by Glucose Health, Inc., GLUCODOWN® nutritional beverages are formulated for the diabetic/adult nutrition retail category. More than 100 million Americans are estimated to be diabetic or pre-diabetic, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.[2] GLUCODOWN® provides these consumers, and increasingly many other health-conscious consumers such as followers of a KETO diet, with a nutritious, efficacious and delicious beverage option. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.

For more GLUC news visit www.glucosehealthinc.com

1 For citations visit www.glucodown.com/clinical-data
2 National Diabetes Statistics Review, 2020; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services.

Contact:
Murray Fleming
Glucose Health, Inc.
info@glucosehealthinc.com
(479) 802-3827

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.