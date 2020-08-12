BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) – the manufacturer of GLUCODOWN® – today reported 2nd quarter fiscal 2020 revenues increased 186% compared to the 2nd quarter of fiscal 2019 – Q2 2020 revenues were just $7,140 short of tripling 2nd quarter 2019 revenues.
During the 2nd quarter, Glucose Health, Inc. experienced unprecedented consumer demand for GLUCODOWN® – in particular at Amazon. By mid-June it became apparent to management that GLUCODOWN® inventories at Amazon were rapidly depleting and the Company responded quickly by placing new production orders. However, by the last month of the quarter (July), three of four GLUCODOWN® flavors at Amazon, were sold-out. In total, more than 15,000 containers of GLUCODOWN® were purchased in the 2nd quarter of 2020, via the national retailers including Amazon, with which Glucose Health, Inc. has distribution agreements.
Also driving 2nd quarter revenues higher, GLUCODOWN® advertising expanded to DISH and DIRECT TV, for the first time. As consumers view the now memorable GLUCODOWN® "Hey Mike" commercial on cable TV (or via Facebook promoted video ads) they are excited to discover an entirely original product – the first and only nutritious, but most importantly delicious, tea mix, infused with a special form of soluble fiber shown to maintain healthy blood sugar and regular digestive health.[1]
About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)
Manufactured by Glucose Health, Inc., GLUCODOWN® nutritional beverages are formulated for the diabetic/adult nutrition retail category. More than 100 million Americans are estimated to be diabetic or pre-diabetic, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.[2] GLUCODOWN® provides these consumers, and increasingly many other health-conscious consumers such as followers of a KETO diet, with a nutritious, efficacious and delicious beverage option. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.
