PITTSBURGH, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and wellness brand GNC Holdings, LLC (the "Company") and SalesWarp, the leading international provider of cloud-based commerce and operations software solutions, today announced a strategic partnership intended to streamline online deployment of future virtual marketplaces for GNC's franchise partners. GNC selected SalesWarp with the goal of bringing products online quickly and efficiently to allow franchise partners an easy and efficient solution to secure transactions and exchanges between GNC, GNC's vendor partners, and GNC franchisees.
The Company began searching for solutions in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide a seamless experience for their vendors and franchises as in-person meetings continued to evolve to virtual platforms. The Company was searching for an advanced order management solution that could be highly customized to their exact needs, quickly deployed, would reduce overhead, accommodate all regions globally, and consolidate all data and analytics. To achieve this objective, GNC selected SalesWarp's enterprise solution, with B2B Order Management and other key services powered by their patented Workflow Engine. This powerful solution stack, paired with SalesWarp's white-glove implementation approach and guaranteed delivery, gives GNC the ability to deploy an innovative solution for their franchisees for future partnerships with vendors.
"What began as a search to replace in-person exhibition halls has turned into an additional solution that we can utilize in tandem with our traditional approach to ensure our vendors are able to sell product and transfer information to our franchisees efficiently," said Nate Frazier, SVP Operations at GNC. "SalesWarp has the ability to create an innovative and exceptional online solution in record time. We were extremely impressed by their platform as we sought out a solution that would allow our internal systems to work more efficiently for our partners so that we can collectively focus on delivering our consumers high-quality solutions to help them meet their goals."
"GNC is demonstrating leadership through their search for an innovative approach to bridging the gap with their vendor partners and franchisees. The selection of SalesWarp validates the true flexibility of our commerce and operations solutions and team," said David Potts, CEO and Founder at SalesWarp. "We are excited and honored to be partnering with them, and eagerly look forward to the opportunity to support their success moving forward."
About GNC
GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and live well.
The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio.
About SalesWarp
SalesWarp provides advanced Commerce and Operations Management solutions to brands, retailers, technology companies and other businesses worldwide, including companies as large as Fortune Top 10. As a centralized cloud solution, SalesWarp provides mission control for all sales, operations, and fulfillment activities, including global visibility into inventory, sales, orders, customers, and supply chains from one, single user interface. With intelligent business logic, powerful workflow engines, and the ability to connect other legacy and cloud systems with ease, SalesWarp helps organizations grow and manage all data and analytics more efficiently across the entire business. Learn more about how SalesWarp can empower your business at www.SalesWarp.com/GNC-Press-Release or email sean.obrien@saleswarp.com for more information.
