CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GNS Healthcare (GNS) is pleased to announce that Dr. Earl Steinberg, a nationally recognized expert in population health management, data analytics, and clinical informatics, has joined the company's leadership team as a consultant to advance the company's health plan offerings and drive clinical analytics efforts across GNS, particularly within biopharma market-access and value-based drug collaborations between biopharma and payers.
"We are excited to have Earl join the team and bring a clinical and population health perspective that will elevate GNS offerings to a new level," said Colin Hill, Chairman, CEO and co-founder of GNS Healthcare. "He has joined the team to drive clinical analytics and validation of GNS solutions across multiple disease areas, including immunology and oncology."
Prior to GNS, Dr. Steinberg was co-founder and CEO of xG Health Solutions, a company formed by Geisinger Health System and backed by Oak Investment Partners that worked with more than 80 health care delivery systems to improve their clinical and financial performance.
From 2011 to 2015, Dr. Steinberg was Executive Vice President of Innovation and Dissemination and Chief, Healthcare Solutions Enterprise at Geisinger. Prior to joining Geisinger, Dr. Steinberg, was SVP for Clinical Strategy, Quality & Outcomes at WellPoint, Inc. (now Anthem) and President and CEO of Resolution Health Inc. (RHI), a health care claims data analytics and intervention company acquired by WellPoint that provided innovative quality improvement and cost reduction services to health plans, employers, PBMs and disease management companies.
Prior to founding RHI, Dr. Steinberg spent six years as VP of Covance Health Economics and Outcomes Services Inc.. While at Covance, Dr. Steinberg led the teams that developed three HEDIS measures and helped produce a set of measures that are used to measure quality of care in all dialysis units in the U.S.
Dr. Steinberg is an Adjunct Professor of Medicine and of Health Policy and Management at Johns Hopkins University, as well as a member of the Health Care Management Advisory Board of the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School. He spent over 12 years at Johns Hopkins University as a full time Professor of Medicine and Health Policy and Management. Dr. Steinberg received an A.B. degree from Harvard College (Summa Cum Laude), an M.D. from Harvard Medical School and a Master of Public Policy degree from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government. His residency training in internal medicine was performed at the Massachusetts General Hospital.
About GNS Healthcare:
GNS Healthcare is an AI-driven precision medicine company developing in silico patients from real world and clinical data. In silico patients reveal the complex system of interactions underlying disease progression and drug response, enabling the simulation of drug response at the individual patient level. This in turn enables the ability to precisely match therapeutics to patients and rapidly discover key insights across drug discovery, clinical development, commercialization, and payor markets. GNS REFS™ causal AI and simulation technology integrates and transforms a wide-variety of patient data types into in silico patients across oncology, auto-immune diseases, neurology, and cardio-metabolic diseases. GNS partners with the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies and health plans and has validated its science and technology in over 50 peer-reviewed papers and abstracts.
