CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GO Car Wash expanded its presence in the Lone Star State with the acquisition of 3 Riptide Auto Wash sites in Corpus Christi, Texas. With this acquisition, GO Car Wash will now operate 41 locations in three diverse markets across the United States. This acquisition is the 6th location in Corpus Christi with more in development.
"We are pleased to complete our third acquisition within the Corpus Christi area in the last 4 months. We will continue our rapid expansion through acquisition and development of customer-centric car washes in Texas," said Chris Andersen, VP of Business Development.
"We are excited for our sites to join the GO Car Wash family and believe our team members and customers will be in excellent hands going forward, said Justin Cummings, founder of Riptide.
"Our customers will have the most tunnel car wash locations to choose from in the Corpus Christi area. In addition, our new team members can look forward to professional development opportunities afforded by working for the largest car wash operator in the Corpus Christi area," said Brett Meinberg, COO of GO Car Wash.
"Our goal is to be the most admired car wash company by enriching the lives of our teammates and customers. We do so by providing a convenient, consistent, and exceptional car wash experience. Our values include teamwork, fun, integrity, caring for each other and continuous improvement," said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash.
About GO Car Wash
GO Car Wash was founded in 2019 with the goal of building a multi-regional car wash company with clusters throughout secondary cities across North America. Headquartered in Gilbert, AZ GO Car Wash will focus on high-quality exterior express car washes, with a multi-pronged growth strategy of acquisitions, partnerships, and new site buildouts.
Bill Derwin
Chris Andersen
