CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GO Car Wash has acquired the Wash Works Car Wash site on Cimarron Blvd. in Corpus Christi Texas, continuing its aggressive expansion in Texas. With this acquisition, GO Car Wash will now operate 38 locations in three diverse markets across the United States. This acquisition is the 15th location in Texas for GO Car Wash
"This is our second acquisition within the Corpus Christi area in the last 3 months. We will continue our rapid expansion through acquisition and development of customer-centric car washes in Texas," said Chris Andersen, VP of Business Development
"Wash Works Car Wash will continue to be a reliable business in the Corpus Christi community said Allen LeBleu, co-founder of Wash Works. Our former team members and customers are going to be in excellent hands with the GO Car Wash team. GO Car Wash has been an outstanding partner throughout the transaction" said Kevin Busenlehner, LeBleu's founding partner.
"As we invest in our Corpus Christi business, we also invest in our team members. They can look forward to advancing their careers with ample opportunity for promotion, professional development, and a clear path to success," said Heath Pomerantz, VP Field Operations of GO Car Wash.
"Our goal is to be the most admired car wash company by enriching the lives of our teammates and customers. We do so by providing a convenient, consistent, and exceptional car wash experience. Our values include teamwork, fun, integrity, caring for each other and continuous improvement," said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash.
About GO Car Wash
GO Car Wash was founded in 2019 with the goal of building a multi-regional car wash company with clusters throughout secondary cities across North America. Headquartered in Gilbert, AZ GO Car Wash will focus on high-quality exterior express car washes, with a multi-pronged growth strategy of acquisitions, partnerships, and new site buildouts.
