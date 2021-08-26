SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GO Car Wash is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest San Antonio location at 24268 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX. This new site represents the latest milestone in the company's aggressive growth strategy.
Like its other GO location across Texas and throughout Nevada, Missouri and Kansas, the new site offers a fully automated, eco-friendly car wash. Featuring a state-of-the-art tunnel, brand-new vacuums and free towels, GO's Wilderness Oak location will also be offering free washes to the public from Aug 26 - Aug 30.
"We're thrilled to be expanding our presence in San Antonio. Our goal is to be the most admired car wash company in the country by enriching the lives of our teammates and customers," said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash.
About GO Car Wash
GO Car Wash was founded in 2019 with the goal of building a multi-regional car wash company with clusters throughout secondary cities across North America. Headquartered in Gilbert, AZ GO Car Wash focuses on high-quality exterior express car washes, with a multi-pronged growth strategy of acquisitions, partnerships, and new site buildouts.
Contacts
Brett Meinberg
Media Contact
Bill Derwin, Go Car Wash, +1 303-304-1986, bill.derwin@gocarwash.com
Chris Anderson, GO Car Wash, (312)785-6788, chris.andersen@gocarwash.com
SOURCE Go Car Wash