PHOENIX, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing ("Goettl"), a leading provider of innovative HVAC and plumbing services in the Southwest United States, announced today the acquisition of certain assets of Eternal Services and Plumbing Solutions ("Eternal Services"), a Las Vegas-based plumbing company.
Eternal Services, owned and operated by Kyle Lessard, has served the greater Las Vegas area since 2016 and grew quickly as the company serviced more than 5,000 calls in its first year. Dubbed the "singing plumber," for his uplifting demeanor on the job, Lessard started the company with just himself and a pickup truck and grew to employ a team of 14 workers who strive to serve their customers with the trademark Eternal ear-to-ear smile. Lessard aims to provide every client with quality, top notch services as he trains his crews to be the best plumbing providers in the market which resulted in Eternal Services being named as Reeves Journal's 2019 Western Contractor of the Year.
This latest acquisition allows Goettl to expand its footprint and services even further into the Las Vegas valley where it has established strong brand recognition and maintains a commitment to giving back to the community. As part of the acquisition, Eternal Services will rebrand to Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing and will also merge its customers into Goettl's client base.
"The most coveted asset in this acquisition is Kyle Lessard as his innovative business and plumbing strategies coupled with his strong leadership skills will be a differentiator in our continued success," said Ken Goodrich, CEO of Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing. "Partnering with Kyle feels like a natural progression as he shares Goettl's core values and already trains his team to do things the right way, not the easy way."
"Joining Ken and his Goettl team will not only allow my team to expand and continue to develop their skill sets through Goettl's extensive training programs, but it will also give me the opportunity to collaborate and move our businesses forward with some of the best professionals in the HVAC and plumbing industry," said Lessard.
About Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing
Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing is a leading provider of modernization solutions and services that deliver comfort, indoor air & water quality, and intelligent efficiency for residential customers. The company creates value by acquiring established local brands, applying experienced management talent and implementing proven processes. Initially focused on companies in the Southwest, Goettl is expanding nationally. Current operations are located in Arizona, Nevada, California and Texas. Goettl is the winner of Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies in 2017 & 2018. Goettl is a portfolio company of Baum Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.goettl.com
About Eternal Services and Plumbing Solutions
Eternal Services and Plumbing Solutions is a licensed and bonded plumbing company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Founded by Kyle Lessard in 2016, Eternal Services operates 24/7 providing services for residential and commercial plumbing, drain and sewer cleaning, renovations, water softeners and water heaters throughout the greater Las Vegas area. Eternal Services and Plumbing Solutions has been named as Reeves Journal's 2019 Western Contractor of the Year. For more information, visit www.eternalservices.com