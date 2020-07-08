CHICAGO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. ("GoHealth"), a leading health insurance marketplace, today announced that it has commenced an initial public offering of 39,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $18.00 and $20.00 per share. GoHealth expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,925,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The shares are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "GOCO."
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are acting as the managing bookrunners for the offering. Barclays, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, RBC Capital Markets and William Blair are acting as bookrunners for the offering. Cantor, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Loop Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.
About GoHealth:
As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is best for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans.
