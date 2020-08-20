JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) today announced profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months to 30 June 2020 of US$156m (US$0.18 per share). This compared with profit of US$71m (US$0.09 per share) for the six months to 30 June 2019. Normalised profit of US$323m for the six months to 30 June 2020 compared with profit of US$126m for the six months to 30 June 2019.
An interim dividend of 160 SA cents per share (gross) is payable on 14 September 2020.
The full results are available on our website at www.goldfields.com
Notes to editors
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa and West Africa (including the Asanko JV), as well as one project in Chile. We have total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.2Moz, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 51.3Moz and Mineral Resources of 115.7Moz. Our shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and our American depositary shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
