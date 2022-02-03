SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Molecular Devices, LLC., a leading provider of high-performance life science solutions, and company of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), will have a hybrid attendance at this year's Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) International Conference and Exhibition, taking place February 5-9, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts. Attendees can visit the company's virtual booth to connect with subject matter experts on demand, or explore the latest advancements in cell line development, 3D biology, and drug screening through short courses, tutorials, poster presentations, and more.
"From new product innovations to automating complex cell therapy and organoid workflows, we're excited to share our latest technologies with the life science community at SLAS," said Susan Murphy, President of Molecular Devices. "Our biopharma and 3D biology experts will be in our virtual booth demonstrating the technology and automated workflows that enable scientists to gain new, reproducible research insights while saving time and money."
Overview and Virtual Booth
Click here for an overview of Molecular Devices' hybrid presence at SLAS. Registered show attendees can visit the virtual booth here, where representatives will be available on demand to explore how the company's life science solutions enable end-to-end automated workflows across cell line development, 3D biology, and drug screening.
Product Showcase
The recently launched CloneSelect® Imager FL (CSI FL) will be on virtual display with more details about this next-gen monoclonal verification imaging platform for automatic, day zero monoclonality assurance. The CSI FL offers high-speed imaging of banked cell lines with CRISPR-confirmed edits, helping to expedite the therapeutic discovery process, while providing full audit trail regulatory reporting.
Short Course and Tutorials
Level Up Your 3D Cell Culture: From Research to High Throughput on Sunday, February 6, 2022. This short course will be co-led by scientists from Corning Life Sciences and Molecular Devices. It is designed to provide educational information and practical techniques that help attendees move 3D applications from manual research-based work to a more automated, mid- to high-throughput environment.
High throughput phenotypic screening with Organ-on-a-Chip: Future? Reality! on Monday, February 7, 2022. This tutorial delivered by MIMETAS and featuring Molecular Devices will showcase how organ-on-a-chip technology is enabling scientists to develop physiologically relevant disease models in a platform that is fully compatible with automated imaging and robotic handling for improved drug development.
Emerging Organoid Models: Translating Basic Research to Drug Development and Regenerative Medicine on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Center for Stem Cell and Organoid Medicine (CuSTOM) at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and Molecular Devices join together to discuss new advancements in engineering next-generation organoids with organ-level complexity, relevant biomedical applications, and how to overcome common challenges.
Posters
Automation-based 3D organoid culture workflow with deep-learning based label-free image analysis on Monday, February 7, 2022. Learn how Molecular Devices overcame common challenges involved in the culture process of 3D cell models by developing an end-to-end workflow that uses automation and deep learning analysis tools for the growth, maintenance, and monitoring of organoids in culture.
Intestinal organoids for automated screening assays; high content imaging and analysis of organoid morphology on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. This poster highlights an organoid culture workflow leveraging a work-cell that integrates automated imaging, incubator, liquid handler, and robotic technology, streamlining the process from seeding to compound testing and analysis.
Assessing thrombin generation with the TECHNOTHROMBIN TGA kit on the SpectraMax i3x Multi-Mode Microplate Reader on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Assessing the generation of thrombin in a plasma sample enables better understanding of coagulation mechanisms. This poster demonstrates an ideal platform to perform thrombin generation assays with good precision for research use.
Simplified, user-friendly, automated workflow for phenotypic profiling based on the Cell Painting assay on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Molecular Devices presents a complete, automated workflow for the Cell Painting assay to address the commonly time- and labor-intensive process. The team leveraged an automated liquid handler from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and a machine learning-enabled data analysis platform from partner Core Life Analytics called StratoMineR™. StratoMineR is now being offered by Molecular Devices, enabling its customers to streamline and simplify analysis of robust data sets from high-content screening experiments for actionable insights.
Automation of the organ-on a chip assay: automated culture, imaging and analysis of angiogenesis on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. In this poster co-authored by scientists from MIMETAS and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, Molecular Devices presents an automated workflow for organ-on-a-chip culture, monitoring, and cell analysis to facilitate and scale use of organ-on-a-chip systems.
