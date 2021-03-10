LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goldco, a leading precious metals provider, today announced its partnership with Chuck Norris, an American martial artist, military veteran, actor, film producer, and screenwriter. Mr. Norris' endorsement of Goldco's product offerings will support the company's growth initiatives to educate about the benefits of buying gold and silver and protecting an IRA, 401(k), TSP, or pension account assets with precious metals.
This partnership builds on the company's commitment to its mission to help individuals through simple and effective options to protect and grow their retirement savings. The company's long-standing reputation for excellent customer service, high ethical standards, along with precious metals education and resources, positions Goldco as a preferred precious metals provider.
"For more than a decade, we have sought out ways to help people build long-term wealth through the security and stability of precious metals," stated Trevor Gerszt, Founder and CEO of Goldco. "Partnering with Chuck Norris - an All-American icon who stands for freedom, strength, and protection, aligns with our customers' desires to protect their wealth and take control of their own financial future."
Goldco was named the #1 IRA provider by INC. Magazine for its solid reputation stemming from thousands of 5-star customer reviews.
"Gena and I have invested in physical gold and silver for years," said Chuck Norris. "I believe that there is always a good time to invest in precious metals, especially during turbulent times like today. When financial markets are uncertain, precious metals tend to rise in value. The Goldco team sets the gold standard for assisting anyone interested in investing in gold and silver and is my choice for protecting my hard-earned retirement savings for myself and my family's financial future."
This partnership comes at a time when many Americans are struggling to save for retirement due to the economic impacts of COVID-19, the political unpredictability in Washington, a rising US national debt, the declining value of the US dollar, and rising inflation. History has shown that the value of physical gold and silver rises in post-election years, according to Macrotrends.net.
About Goldco
Founded in 2006, Goldco is a privately held company in Los Angeles. It offers customers who are interested in diversifying their retirement portfolios the chance to open precious metals retirement accounts. For more information, visit https://goldco.com/chucknorris/
Media Contact
Kristal Bogle, Goldco, +1 3106174953, kristal.bogle@goldco.com
SOURCE Goldco