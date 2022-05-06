Golden Bear Therapy Partners has launched a new brand identity: Therapy Partners Group. The company currently operates 132 outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics over 6 states.
BOLINGBROOK, Ill., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Golden Bear Therapy Partners has launched a new brand identity: Therapy Partners Group. The company currently operates 132 outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics over 6 states.
Therapy Partners Group Chief Executive Officer, Brent Mack, says the name reflects the focus of the company. "We are built on partnerships, working together to help practices grow and creating a rewarding environment for both staff and patients," said Mack. "Our new name better reflects who we are: great brands and partners that are all connected under the Therapy Partners Group umbrella."
The new Therapy Partners Group brand will be rolled out to the public, beginning in early May. Mack said this change will not affect individual practice clinics as they maintain their own identity in the communities they serve. "The same local teams and great quality of care they provide remains unchanged and is what we stand for as a company."
About Therapy Partners Group
Founded in 2019, Therapy Partners Group is a portfolio company of Shore Capital Partners, committed to helping practice owners and therapy professionals grow. With offices in Chicago, Illinois, and Modesto, California, our growing family of brands operates 132 clinics across 6 states, with the goal to expand across the United States.
About Shore Capital
Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has approximately $3 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: http://www.shorecp.com.
Media Contact
Jeremy Neisser, Therapy Partners Group, (209) 812-3037, jneisser@tpgpt.com
