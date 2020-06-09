BOSTON, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- jSonar announced it has closed a $50 million investment from Goldman Sachs for the company's first institutional round of funding. As part of the transaction, David Campbell, a Managing Director in the Merchant Banking Division of Goldman Sachs, will join the Board.
jSonar helps companies address database security and compliance needs, dramatically simplifying the process of establishing database protection while reducing cost. jSonar's platform closes the gaps inherent in legacy Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) programs that are unable to meet the demands of new use cases and platforms.
"In the last decade, enterprise database infrastructure has grown exponentially in scale and complexity. Simultaneously, data security has evolved from a compliance requirement to a critical enterprise security component. jSonar enables its customers to meet today's data security demands, positions them to seamlessly adopt new databases, data lakes, and cloud services, all while reducing costs and expanding their analytical capabilities. We are excited to invest in jSonar and work with the team to continue to build a world-class business," said David Campbell, Goldman Sachs.
Over the last few years jSonar has seen rapid platform adoption by marquee enterprise customers in the financial services, healthcare and insurance industries within the Fortune 500, including 5 out of 10 of the world's largest banks. The platform has grown to support over 60 database platforms out-of-the-box, spanning Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, Snowflake, MongoDB, Cassandra, Hadoop, Teradata and more.
Companies with mature database security programs incorporate jSonar to get the highest return from existing Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) investments in Imperva SecureSphere, IBM Guardium or Oracle Audit Vault. With jSonar, DAM customers save money on hardware, operations, and SIEM indexing, while gaining actionable threat intelligence and comprehensive support for cloud databases.
Companies migrating into the cloud leverage jSonar to rapidly onboard new cloud and big data systems into their security and compliance programs, eliminating the need to address each environment differently while preserving their existing on-premise database security controls.
Companies targeting data security above basic compliance reporting use jSonar to turn petabytes of raw activity data and alert fatigue into visible, actionable security information that improves integration with incident response. Powerful, database-specific User Entity and Behavior Analytics (UEBA) engines and Security Orchestation, Automation and Response (SOAR) capabilities go beyond detection and deliver preventive controls, and seamless Splunk integration yields significant cost savings.
Companies with homegrown solutions deploy jSonar as an out-of-the-box platform that rapidly delivers comprehensive end-to-end security for all database platforms without requiring development efforts and high hardware, storage and operational costs.
Companies just starting their database security journey use jSonar as a fully managed service to jump-start their program without requiring specialized skills and know-how.
"I'm thrilled that Goldman Sachs decided to join our journey to modernize database and Big Data security. The rapidly shifting enterprise landscape, including cloud adoption, an explosion of database platforms, the pressing need for data security beyond only compliance, and years of frustration over runaway costs, has created a huge opportunity for us to rapidly expand," said Ron Bennatan, CTO and Co-Founder of jSonar. "Traditional database security solutions have proven to be too costly to be used broadly and provide little beyond a checkbox; the modern data landscape demands a new approach."
jSonar helps customers solve today's complex and costly approach to database security with an all-in-one platform that rapidly delivers comprehensive security and compliance for any database system across any on-premise or cloud environment. jSonar's software platform delivers a unified view of all database activity, unlocking high-value, actionable security analytics and delivering out-of-the box functionality for reducing and preventing database risks and operationalizing security controls. jSonar is trusted by some of the largest finance, insurance and healthcare organizations in the world to accelerate adoption of new databases, reduce costs, and move beyond compliance to achieve real data security. Learn more at www.jsonar.com.
Founded in 1869, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm. Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division (MBD) is the primary center for the firm's long-term principal investing activity. MBD is one of the leading private capital investors in the world with investments across private equity, infrastructure, private debt, growth equity and real estate.
