SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldstalk, a cannabis investment and advisory firm, completed its human capital campaign April 30. Most notably, the firm added Erika Fitzgerald as a Partner and participating investor who will be responsible for Operations, Investor Relationship and Transaction Coordination. She brings 15 years experience in commercial debt structuring, strategic management and ownership roles in the real estate and insurance industries. She has completed transactions valued at over 200 million dollars including retail, healthcare, construction and industrial transactions. Fitzgerald will be responsible for connecting all staff, partners, interns and key clients to create a more cogent and efficient system for greater profitability. This milestone is a major move for Goldstalk on its mission to source the most talented and ambitious group of humans that serve cannabis founders with capital investment and advisory services.
"I've known Erika for 15 years through our joint real estate endeavors here in Los Angeles...it took me that long to recruit and convince her to join our legal marijuana investment company," says Michael Waldman, a Managing Member at Goldstalk, LLC and adding "...the decision to extend company equity to her was based solely on her work ethic, integrity and desire to succeed." Goldstalk has benefited from Erika's management efforts and helped the company achieve its primary operational goals for Q1 2020, including:
- Aggregate cannabis investment through q1 2020 of $3.5mm
- Launch of new marketing initiative
- Initiated cannabis Laboratory Testing M & A Campaign in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Hiring of 4 new staff members to support its Los Angeles based business initiatives
About Goldstalk: Goldstalk is a cannabis investment and advisory firm based in Santa Monica, CA. Founded in 2015, Goldstalk has invested, arranged and structured over $20mm in the cannabis industry. Goldstalk serves cannabis business founders and investors in California and Nevada.
