HATTEM, The Netherlands, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goliath, a global manufacturer, distributor and promoter of games and toys, has completed the successful acquisition of Fun Promotion – the leading novelty toy manufacturer in Europe. Historically, Goliath has been known for its strength in the Games category – with brands like Sequence, Rummikub, Tri-Ominos, Mastermind and many more. However, over the past 5 years, Goliath has made several strategic acquisitions to grow its share of the global Toy category, with acquisitions including Tucker, Crown & Andrews and Wahu The Fun Promotion acquisition reinforces Goliath's long-term goal of becoming a top 10 global player in both the Toy and Games categories.
Since 1978, Fun Promotion has achieved success with the creation of innovative novelty toys for kids of all ages. Fun Promotion is best known for the creation of Squirmles/Magic Twisty – a product line that has sold over 20 million units in over 30 countries. Other successful product launches include Ztringz, Skippy Dance, Super Balloon, and many more. "The Fun Promotion brand is the largest impulse toy brand in Europe," says Jochanan Golad, CEO of Goliath. "We have a roadmap to further expand Fun's portfolio, strengthen its' in-store marketing efforts and expand distribution into more markets."
"I am convinced that Goliath has the best qualifications in house to further develop the legacy and brand of Fun Promotion," says Rob Rooijackers, CEO of Toi Toys. "The combination of the Fun brand name and Goliath's distribution and advertising power will drive the Fun product line to new heights."
About Goliath
Goliath was founded in 1980 and is one of the few remaining family-owned global toy and game companies. Goliath is an international manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of products. Examples include Wahu®, Sequence®, Rummikub®, Rubik's Cube®, Phlat Ball®, Tri-Ominos®, Wordsearch™, Pop the Pig®, Doggie Doo™, Gooey Looey™ and Catch the Fox™.
The company has continued to see substantial growth with the acquisitions of Pressman Toy®, JAX®, Tucker Toys® in the US, Crown & Andrews® and Britz 'n Pieces/Wahu in Australia, Modelco® in France, Elephanta® in New Zealand and Vivid® in the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
Goliath is a market leader in TV-promoted games and strong in many other toy categories, such as puzzles, arts & crafts, outdoor, activity, and novelties.
Goliath products now sell in more than 75 countries worldwide and the company has offices in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Denmark, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, USA and Canada.
