Aureus Tech System’s Abhishek Pakhira takes a seat on Good AI Capital’s Advisory Team. As a team of seasoned entrepreneurs, successful venture investors, and innovative inventors, Good AI partners with exceptional entrepreneurs and deep technologists to build some of the most successful startups that transform people’s lives. Good AI Capital is a venture fund focusing on early-stage Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies in Fintech, Healthcare, and B2B Enterprise SaaS (Software as a Service).