WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Greek Moving and Storage is excited to announce the opening next week of our newest location in Tampa, Fla.! Good Greek Moving and Storage will begin operations in Tampa on May 25th, 2020. The Tampa location will provide local, long distance and statewide moves.
Good Greek Franchises and its flagship location are based in West Palm Beach, Fla., and are the Official Movers of the Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Florida Panthers, Inter Miami F.C., Florida Gators Football, Miami Hurricanes Football, and Starcom Racing; a NASCAR Cup Series Team.
Good Greek is proud to carry on the tradition of providing The Best Move Ever in the Tampa market and beyond.
Good Greek Moving and Storage is excited to be a part of some of the nation's few live sporting events as the main car sponsor of the Darlington 500k on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, followed by the Coca Cola 600 in Charlotte, N.C., the Dixie Vodka 400 in Homestead, Fla., and the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona, Fla.
The Founder and CEO, Spero Georgedakis, The Good Greek, stated, "I am both proud and excited about the opening of our Tampa, Fla., branch, and we are equally excited to support our Starcom Racing driver, Quin Houff, who will be behind the wheel of a Chevy Camaro #00."
Good Greek Moving and Storage is also opening a location in Greenville, S.C., on June 1, followed by Dallas in the near future.
About Good Greek Moving & Storage
For 28 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided moving services in South Florida. The Company approaches the moving business by putting respect for the client and customer service foremost. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Fla., Good Greek Moving & Storage has offices serving Broward County, MiamiDade and the Treasure Coast as well as Tampa, Fla., and Greenville, S.C. No matter the location, Good Greek Moving and Storage's mission is to provide customers their Best Move Ever. Learn more about Good Greek franchise opportunities here https://greekmoving.com/franchise-opportunities/.
